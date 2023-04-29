One of the biggest residential blocks in Clunes would welcome 13 more homes according to a planning application put forward to the Hepburn Shire.
The 14 block subdivision proposed for 2.2 hectares of land , on 20 West Street, would keep the existing house while subdividing the surrounding land to include 13 more blocks.
A majority of the subdivided blocks are between 900 and 1200 metres squared.
The existing dwelling will sit on a 2700 metres squared block and there will be two blocks just over 3000 metres squared.
Planning documents, put together by Central Victoria Planning Consultants, said the subdivision is within walking distance to schools, kindergarten and shops in Clunes.
The planning scheme looks to facilitate compact and walkable neighbourhoods while also increasing the number of houses in the designated growth areas, the planning documents said this is what the application is trying to achieve.
The site is part of the neighbourhood residential zone and to the west of the property is the low density residential zone.
Planning documents said the biggest blocks on the site are on the west size to create a flow between the two areas.
The subdivision "will provide" 13 new affordable residential allotments in the town, the documents said.
All lots have access to the street without the need for shared spaces, some will be battle-axe properties with a long driveway.
Planning applications said discussions have taken place between council and the planning consultants about sealing Nicholson Street which is currently gravel.
Five of the lots in the preliminary plans will use Nicholson Street as the main access point.
The planning documents said views of Mount Beckworth will be retained because of the low lying nature of some of the property.
There are a number of mature native trees on the site, while the rest is mostly clear and has previously been used as pasture grass.
The planning document said the entrances to the subdivision had been chosen in order to avoid the existing vegetation.
"No tree loss will occur as part of the proposed development," it said.
"Trees can be temporarily fenced to protect them from damage [during building]."
A statement from the state government, included in the planning documents said there were no records of official mining activity on the site. After 26 samples were taken from the site, a preliminary site soil test said there was no need for further investigation.
A separate stormwater strategy explains water drainage will flow off to the western boundary.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
