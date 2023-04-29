The Courier
20 West Street Clunes 14 lot subdivision

April 30 2023 - 4:00am
Outside 20 West Street Clunes. Picture Google Earth.
One of the biggest residential blocks in Clunes would welcome 13 more homes according to a planning application put forward to the Hepburn Shire.

