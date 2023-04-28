It is round two in the Central Highlands Football League and there are already some huge games with the potential to impact finals prospects.
More recruits will be making thewir first appearances and there are also injuries to key players.
Dunnstown lost just four times in the Central Highlands Football League last season.
Twice in the home and away season and again in two finals to come up one week short of playing in the grand final.
Gordon was the Towners' biggest stumbling block, but this comes as no surprise given the Eagles lost only one game for the year and claimed the premiership.
Dunnstown was not far off the mark in either game, charging home in round two to fall by five points short and then had injury problems for a preliminary final.
Everything suggests another close contest when they meet at Dunnstown on Saturday.
Gordon still has the core of its premiership line-up under key forward and coach Adam Toohey, while Dunnstown remains full of resolve defensively and looks to have added to its big options in attack with Ryan Walsh after he kicked four majors on debut.
The Towners like nothing more than a tight scrap, with the ability to come out on top in the close ones and this will again be their objective.
For reigning premier Gordon, which will be without the suspended Rohan Clampit and injured Cam Reynolds, this is its first full-on test.
Toohey said it was an exciting challenge so early in the season.
He said the Eagles were well aware that Dunnstown would be going at it hard.
"It's going to be a real test."
Toohey said there was always some fine tuning in the opening round, but there was no room for that in this match-up.
While there might be some outside noise about providing payback for Dunnstown's loss to Gordon in last year's finals, Towners coach Glenn Wilkins is not buying into it.
As far as he is concerned it is all about being in the moment.
Newly signed Mitch Tuddenham (East Point) will play his first game with Dunnstown as will Simon Mackie (Parkdale).
Joe Stefani has also been added and Mitch Henderson returns after a hand injury.
Gordon has called up New Newman, who is an under-18 graduate, for senior debut.
Lucas Blazko has also been called up by the Eagles.
SELECTION: Eagles
A year ago Bungaree went into this fixture up and about after opening the season on a winning note.
The Demons were given a wake-up call, being on the end of what was nothing short of a hiding from Springbank.
While it was a long time ago and much has happened since, the performance remains at the forefront of Bungaree coach Ryan Waight's mind.
He has already reminded his players of how that day went terribly wrong against the arch-rival.
"That's what can happen when you get ahead of yourselves."
The Demons are again feeling good after defeating Rokewood-Corindhap.
They were able to come from behind, but Springbank might not leave the door open if it gets away early.
Bungaree looks better equipped, while Springbank is not at full strength.
The Tigers have shown though over the past year that they revel on big occasions and have the ability to find a way.
Recruit Tom Wakefield (Ainslie, ACT/East Ballarat) will make his first appearance for Bungaree and join an already big band recruits led by Ben Simpson, Joel Mahar and tall Isaac Quick.
Jess Sardo is also an inclusion.
Springbank remians with key forward Stephen Stauntopn (unavailable), Chris Quinlan (shoulder) and recruit Brant Haintz.
The Tigers have added Dylan Shelley and Anthony Grace.
SELECTION: Tigers
Skipton will start a short priced favourite to bounce back from a shock loss to Carngham-Linton.
The Emus could just have easily won, but it was not to be.
Despite missing out on the points, there was a lot in particular to like about the Emus midfield.
There is no question they have one of the best engine rooms in the competition with CHFL best and fairests Mitch Gilbert and Sam Willian, and Daniel Kilpatrick.
They had plenty of football, but other than Rhys Monument the Emus struggled to capitalise on it in attack.
Skipton also paid the price for giving away free kicks close to goal.
The Emus should have too much depth for Creswick despite losing Daniel Foley to a long-term knee injury.
Wickers first-year coach Paul Borchers said he was looking forward to the first home game of the season.
Creswick will be without livewide Ben Noonan (concussion).
Skipton's inclusions include James Cusack and Alex Twaddle (Sebastopol) for his Emus debut.
SELECTION: Emus
Clunes gets a great opportunity to get two early wins on the board.
While Ballan has again been forced to play what should have been two home games to open the season on the road, Clunes again steps out in front of a home crowd.
There is going to be a big focus around the appearance of Sydney Swans VFL captain Will Collis for the Magpies.
This is sure to put some extra spring in their step.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson is not going to be looking to Collis to be a match-winner, but he is sure to make his presence felt playing alongside mate Jim Simson, who could hardly have been more impressive in his Magpie debut.
Clunes has to make the most of games of this nature as it is not going to be too far down the track before it gets much tougher.
The Magpies lose Brandyn Davidson with a broken wrist.
Ballan definitely believes it is going to be right in this game.
Coach Shannan Broadbent was encouraged by what he saw against Hepburn despite the losing margin of 85 points.
He said he was going into the game full of anticipation.
Broadbent has no doubt that if they play up to their best and show the same intensity and pressure shey show against Hepburn, the Blues can be in with a winning chance.
Clunes is much bigger this year with more key positions and rucking options.
This could give the Blues some trouble, but ruckman Trent Laurie has already shown that he can defy the odds.
Ethan Kennedy and Evan Shaw are unavailable for Ballan, with Cooper Brown abd Benb Kennedy.
SELECTION: Magpies
They have one of the biggest rivalries in the CHFL.
Unfortunately at the moment, there is a little too much separation in where they sit on the ladder to see the rivalry at its height.
Daylesford is working hard to close the gap, but suspension and injury will not help the Bulldogs get any closer to the well-equipped Burra this time.
Star midfielder Chris Peart will miss with the first-week of a two-match suspension and recruit Matt Smith has been sidelined for three to four weeks with hamstring trouble.
Fortunately, Tom Hunt, Tom Conroy and Mitch Steen have been named despite having injurym issues in the opening round.
.The big news for Daylesford though is the return of club champion Michael Cummings.
There were question marks over his football future after suffering serious knee and leg injuries last year.
Jakes Briggs (Lindisfarne, Tasmania) has also been selected for his club debut and Ben Jones returns.Hepburn had a no nonsense start to the season.
It won as expected in the opening round to go to the top of the ladder.
The Burra will have every chance to stay there too for another week.
Star recruit Matt Notman (Melton South) goes into the side.
SELECTION: Burras
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne faces his former side Buninyong in what he considers a must-win.
While there are not a lot of former teammates still in red and black, Dunne says just playing against the Bombers will stir up some emotions for him.
While acknowledging that, he is quick to highlight that this match is much bigger than any personal feelings he might have.
Learmonth and Buninyong will be desperate to get on the board after first round defeats.
Dunne says this is particularly important this season with the competition looking more even than ever.
It is difficult to separate them.
Each added some class, with Cam Kimber (Learmonth) and Aiden Domic (Buninyong) each prominent first-up.
Will Green and key forward Damon Folkes are the potential match winners for the Lakies.
Midfielder Green already looks to have taken his game to the next level after a big 2022, while Folkes is always a threat and potential match-winner.
The big return for Learmonth is former coach Nick Willox, who will add some stability and all-important experience for such a big game. Ollie Ross and Tom Martin are also back
Jack Treweek (quadricep) is out for the Lakies.There are some big selection moves for Buninyong, with Joel Otavvi back from Williamston in the VFL for a week.
Harli Givvens and Jack Robertson bolster the Bombers' attack and Morgan Turner is also in.They will miss experienced duo Jarrod Morgan and Derrick Micallef though.
NON-PLAYING coach Trav Ford will lead Waubra for the first time, with the Roos coming off a bye to face an improved Newlyn at Waubra.
The Roos have not recuited as strongly as the Cats, but they have largely kept the backbone of their line-up intact.
James Lukich, Brandon Green and Darcy Jenkins are among those who will have carry a substantial load as the Roos continue to blood as many players as possible.
Newlyn is going to be testing material first-up.
The Cats impressed in downing Learmonth and reinforced that they have the potential to be a finals contender under new coach Marcus Darmody.
Newlyn does have some early injury concerns for recruits Dom Hardy and Nick Carter, but have to the depth to cover them.
Carter has a calf strain and Darmody is hopeful he will be fit to return after their third round bye.
Hardy faces a longer period out with hamstring trouble.
This paves the way for another recruit Glen Widdicombe (Therry Penola VAFA) to debut for the Cats.
SELECTION: Cats
Carngham-Linton can play with a new-found freedom against Rokewood-Corindhap in the CHFL at Linton on Saturday night.
With the Saints ending an all-too long loss run first-up, the pressure is off after a massive off-season build-up.
Their expectations will have risen after edging past Skipton and so will their confidence, but they can now throw caution to the wind.
The same cannot be said for the Grasshoppers.
There is always pressure after losing an opening round, especially when eyeing a finals berth. The last thing a team wants is to go two down.
Just as Carngham-Linton's opening outing under lights attracted a big crowd, this will do the same as the long-time rivals go head-to-head.
The midfield battle will almost certainly decide the game via the likes of Nick O'Brien and Matt Aikman.
Neither has a single spearhead in attack and whichever can find the easiest path to goal should get the edge.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said as well as the win, the Saints would be better for having a run with close to a full-strength side for the first time.
Saints welcome back Mitch Giddings and Rory Nunn (Lismore-Derrinallum), who has returned to the club, but will be without Austin McPherson (unavailable).
Rokewood-Corindhap will be without Sam Worden (unavailable) and Ben Harris (knee).
Daniel Cassidy (Lake Wendouree) has been selected for his senior debut as has Declan Jones (East Point) up from the under-18s. Leigh Cooledge and Jeremy La Haye have been called up.
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
