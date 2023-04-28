The Ballarat Highlands Rugby Club has enjoyed an action-packed pre-season, but the time has come to kickstart their Championship campaign on Saturday.
Clint Smith is back at the helm for the Highlanders, but noted it is a different style of leadership on offer in 2023.
"We've actually had a few changes so we've got a young group of coaches coming through," Smith said.
"We've been doing some work with them and getting them all trained up and they are really leading the group at the moment.
"It has switched to a player-driven culture which is exactly what you want so that is so promising."
The Highlanders were competitive in an on-and-off season last year but are ready to roll in a new-look Championship season.
"We had a few players retire from last year but we've retained the bulk of our squad so we are in a good position," Smith said.
"We've been impressive, the individual skill talent at the club this season is unreal."
While on-field results are important, Smith has always said the Highlanders purpose is to grow rugby in Ballarat.
The club has welcomed some eager players who are new to the sport, which is exactly what Smith wants.
"We've got a few players that are brand new to rugby that were following our social media and decided to come along and have a go," Smith said.
"They've integrated really nicely and the great thing about new players is that they don't have any bad habits to unlearn."
Ballarat opens its season with two tough games on the road.
The Highlanders travel to Bendigo in what will be a red-hot clash between rivals at 3.15pm on Saturday.
"Bendigo is a big, confrontational team so it is about going at it together and taking them down in numbers," Smith said.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
