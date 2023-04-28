The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Motivated Ballarat Highlanders returning to Championship action

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Highlanders are ready for a new-look Championship season. Picture by Luke Hemer
The Ballarat Highlanders are ready for a new-look Championship season. Picture by Luke Hemer

The Ballarat Highlands Rugby Club has enjoyed an action-packed pre-season, but the time has come to kickstart their Championship campaign on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.