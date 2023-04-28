To say Bacchus Marsh netballer Lauren Prout bleeds red, yellow and black is almost an understatement, as the Cobras stalwart prepares for her 400th senior game on Saturday.
Prout has been lining up at Maddingley Park since 1998, but her first memories of the club date back to when she was just five years old.
"My mum and dad were around the club pretty much when I was born," Prout said.
"When I was five I was actually a cheerleader which was probably my first role at the club.
"I was the mini-cheerleader out there and I've still got my homemade pom poms so that is actually my first memory of the club.
"Now I'm seeing my five-year-old daughter out and about at the club which is really nice."
It was another family connection to the club which saw Prout return to the Cobras 25 years ago.
"My auntie is actually also a life member of the club and she asked me to come and start playing in 1998," Prout said.
"Since then I haven't missed a season and there has been plenty of ups and downs throughout the time."
Having been involved with the club for such a long time, the premiership player has had no shortage of highlights over the journey.
"There's been a few best-and-fairest awards but that's not what I play for, it's all about the team and the people at the club," Prout said.
"The grand final win was definitely the most memorable on-court experience.
"It was awesome to be able to have that experience and hopefully I'll get to experience it again at least once before I hang up the shoes."
Despite joining the 400-club on Saturday, Prout is showing no signs of slowing down.
"I haven't stopped because why would I? I can still do it, I can still enjoy it and I just love being around the club," Prout said.
"I love training with the young girls and being able to pass on some of the knowledge and go watch some of the juniors.
"We've got some really good girls coming through and that's how you build your club without buying a team."
Saturday's clash with North Ballarat will be a cause for celebration for Prout and her teammates, with the club also showing its love throughout the week.
"The club did a presentation for me during our Thursday night dinner which was really lovely," Prout said.
"The league is coming on Saturday to do a presentation as well.
"I'll play the B Grade game out and probably get involved for a couple quarters of A Grade and there might be a few celebratory drinks after that I think."
Prout's Cobras take on reigning premiers North Ballarat at home on Saturday.
"Even though both football and netball sides aren't doing too well there is still a really nice feeling out at the club," Prout said.
"You just get out and play and do the best you can, you never know what you might come up with on the day."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
