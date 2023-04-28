The recent school holidays bookended by two sets of public holidays, Easter and Anzac Day, created a perfect situation for our big tourism drawcards, with many improving on 2019 visitation numbers.
At Kryal Castle, chief executive Bart Hamilton said this year's set up was a "dream run" for tourist destinations.
"It's always best to start with Easter, because a lot of people like to get out of the city," he said.
"Then in the back-half, a lot of people from Ballarat have come back from wherever they travelled from and still need something to do."
Over the 15 days the attraction was open, about 20,200 people came through the doors with the annual Unicorn Festival a major drawcard.
"Probably double our best we've ever done," Mr Hamilton said.
He said typically about 85 per cent of visitors to the castle were from Melbourne, but these school holidays saw a 70/30 split between Melbourne and Ballarat visitors.
The massive Smashing Pumpkins festival was also a success, with about 6500 in attendance.
Mr Hamilton said they were able to prove the venue had the capacity to hold that many people at a time, with previous events catering to 3000-4000 people.
"We're looking to lock in a whole string of concerts in the back-end of this year, off the basis of [the event]," he said.
"Ballarat seems to be quite happy and quite pleased to show out whenever a big name comes to town."
On-site accommodation and the new Big 4 holiday park were sold out over the school holidays.
The Ballarat Wildlife Park had a 25 per cent increase in visitation over the Easter long weekend when compared to last year.
A spokesperson for the park said the weekend at the start of the holidays "seemed to boost visitation, taking us back to similar numbers to pre-COVID".
Over the school holidays almost 10,000 visitors went to the park.
Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon said this year's April school holidays were "the best crowds in quite a few years".
Almost 34,000 people attended and Ms Quon said they hoped to see these numbers continue to grow.
She said there was a strong turnout from Ballarat and Melbourne residents but anticipated it would take 12 to 18 months to get back to the level of international visitors there were in 2019.
While the two sets of public holidays assisted in boosting visitor numbers, Ms Quon said the Ballarat industry had been working to "innovate" their offering.
"The industry is working hard to attract the attention of visitors from Melbourne and regional Victoria to come and visit Ballarat and that hard work hopefully is paying off."
Looking to the next round of school holidays and winter events, Ms Quon said they were excited to be starting Corroboree by Fullmoon, a collaborative event with Wadawurrung tradition owners, again for the first time since 2019.
They will also be participating in the Heritage Festival with their harvest weekend and their annual Winter Wonderlights events.
Ballarat and surrounds are rebuilding after COVID-19 restrictions decimated the tourism industry.
A new regional tourism body will be formed in July which will include Ballarat, Hepburn, Pyrenees, Golden Plains and Moorabool council areas.
According to hotel owner and tourism advocate Tim Canny, overnight stays should be a focus of the new tourism partnership, to help tourism growth.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the council was working towards the Heritage and Winter festivals.
"Both events are estimated to have contributed more than $1 million each to the Ballarat economy in 2022 and we expect similar, if not better, results this year as we continue to bounce back," he said.
"We look forward to welcoming both visitors and locals."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
