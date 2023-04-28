The Courier
Hotel Frangos operators head to court after alleged $320,929 underpayment

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:20pm
Couple invovled in operating Daylesford's Hotel Frangos to be taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman. File Picture
Couple invovled in operating Daylesford's Hotel Frangos to be taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman. File Picture

The operators of a hotel and cafe in Daylesford will be taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman, alleging underpayment of staff totalling $320,929.

