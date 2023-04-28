The operators of a hotel and cafe in Daylesford will be taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman, alleging underpayment of staff totalling $320,929.
The pair facing court are Louise Maree Melotte and Travis Francis Melotte, a married couple who have been involved in operating Hotel Frangos and Cafe Koulka on Vincent Street in Daylesford.
The ombudsman alleges that Ms Mellotte was involved in underpaying 97 staff at the two businesses between May 2017 and July 2019.
The allegedly underpaid workers included 15 junior staff members, aged between 17 and 20 years at the time - and several visa holders from countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Armenia.
Majority of the alleged underpayments relate to 27 full-time employees who were paid salaries not sufficient to cover their minimum entitlements under the Hospitality Industry (General) Award 2010.
The regulator also alleges the pair were both involved in requiring two full-time Nepalese cooks to work unreasonable additional hours in breach of the Fair Work Act.
It is alleged both staff members were required to work an average up to 50 hours per week, were not adequately notified of upcoming shifts, and worked additional hours to the detriment of their health.
The cooks were on Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visas.
The Fair Work Ombudsman said the individual underpayments for both workers were $47,339 and $32,710 each.
Ms Melottee faces penalties of up to $12,600 per alleged underpayment breach.
Together, the couple also face penalties of up to $12,600 per unreasonable additional hours breach.
The ombudsman is seeking a court order requiring Ms Melotte to back-pay the alleged underpaid staff in full, plus superannuation and interest.
All alleged underpayments remain outstanding, with the highest individual underpayment allegedly totalling $47,339.
The company that directly employed the allegedly underpaid workers, Loelal Pty Ltd, has been placed into liquidation. Ms Melotte was the sole director of Loelal Pty Ltd until May 2020, when Mr Melotte became the sole director of the company.
A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 1 June 2023.
The Courier contacted Hotel Frangos for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
The litigation comes after the Victorian government made changes to the state's wage theft laws in mid 2021.
Under the new laws, it became a crime for employers to deliberately and dishonestly underpay employees, in regard to wages, superannuation and other employee entitlements.
