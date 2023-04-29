The Courier
Charges dismissed against Daylesford real estate agent

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 7 2024 - 11:21pm, first published April 29 2023 - 10:00am
Update: All charges against Mr Skewes were dismissed in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on December 12, 2023.

