Update: All charges against Mr Skewes were dismissed in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on December 12, 2023.
A Daylesford real estate agent who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a client in his office has appeared in court.
Director at Jellis Craig Daylesford, 47-year-old Nathan Skewes, was said to have sent his receptionist, the only other worker at the premises, out on errands before he welcomed the complainant into the office on the afternoon of February 2, 2022.
The woman had contacted Skewes for help valuing a property following the breakdown of her marriage and they arranged an appointment to speak about new rental properties for her.
About 4.25pm, the woman arrived at the Jellis Craig Daylesford office and Skewes locked the front door before showing her to a meeting room.
"The accused [told her] how successful he was in real estate," police prosecutor Sergeant Jason Kimm told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"The accused kept telling her he was able to help her as he has helped so many other women in her situation.
"The complainant felt she could trust him."
Skewes and the woman were said to have walked to the backyard of the office for a cigarette, where they chatted about rental properties.
It was when the pair made their way back inside, authorities allege, Skewes grabbed the woman, "pulled her in close," and sexually assaulted her.
It was alleged Skewes then told the woman to "give [him] a kiss" before sexually assaulting her again.
The woman later told authorities she was thinking, "this cannot be happening".
The court heard Skewes told the woman it "the most action he'd had" in some time.
"The complainant was disgusted and said, 'I find that hard to believe, you're married'," Sergeant Kimm told the court.
"[Skewes replied,] 'you find that hard, well look at this,' with that he rubbed his hand over his [pants].
"The complainant was in total shock."
The woman was said to have made her way to the front door of the office and had to be let out by Skewes, where police allege he told her: "Don't tell anyone, this is our secret."
About 7.22pm on the same day, the woman called triple zero.
The woman completed her 17-page statement on the alleged offending with police on February 18 and Skewes was arrested on February 22.
A recording of the triple zero call will be submitted as evidence, alongside images of bruising to the woman, when the matter returns for a two day contested hearing beginning July 3.
One police officer, two medical experts and three civilian witnesses will also be called to give evidence.
Skewes appeared via video link in court on Thursday. He denied all charges.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.