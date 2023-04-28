Skipton's knee injury curse strikes again

Skipton has lost another key forward with a long-term knee injury.
Daniel Foley will miss a large part of the Central Highlands Football League home and away season after going down in the opening round loss to Carngham-Linton.
Unlike three Emus teammates last season, he fortunately avoided damage to an anterior cruciate ligament, which would have meant surgery and a year out of the game.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Foley had damaged a medial meniscus and tendons.
He said while it probably meant 10 weeks on the sidelines, it might have been a lot worse.
The loss of Foley adds to the absence in attack of Jack Peeters, Jethro Kirby and Bailey Mckimmie, who are all still in rehabilitation after ACL surgery last season.
Foley was making his first senior appearance for Skipton after joining the club last year.
He is a former Bacchus Marsh, and AFL Victoria Development League player with Williamstown and Werribee.
SkIpton has taken the opportunity to select recruit Alex Twaddle from Sebastopol for his senior debut to face Creswick at Creswick.
BUNINYONG has been given a lift by the availability of Williamstown VFL player Joel Ottavi to face Learmonth at Learmonth.
He has played five games with Williamstown, which has a bye, this season.
Ottavi made three appearances with Buninyong last season, including the corresponding round two clash with Learmonth. He kicked three goals and was among the Bombers' best.
In other CHFL selection news, Matt Notman will play his first game for Hepburn against Daylesford at Daylesford.
He arrived from Melton South in the Ballarat league this year, but was unavailable for round one owing to work commitments.
Rory Nunn signals his return to Carngham-Linton with promotion to play against Rokewood-Corindhap in a late game at Linton.
He was a long-term player with the Saints before moving to Lismore-Derrinallum in 2021.
On the other side of the ledger, Springbank remains without high profile recruit Brant Haintz to face Bungaree at Bungaree.
