The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL injury update: Emu forward sidelined, but escapes ACL damage

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton's knee injury curse strikes again
Skipton's knee injury curse strikes again

Skipton has lost another key forward with a long-term knee injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.