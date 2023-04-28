The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

Families channel workplace death grief into new FRV rescue truck

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karole Suckling, Dr Lana Cormie, Dave Brownlee, Janine Brownlee at the International Workers Memorial Day service remembering family members who lost their lives in workplace accidents along with FRV members and the specialist rescue truck they have lobbied for to be able to save more lives. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Karole Suckling, Dr Lana Cormie, Dave Brownlee, Janine Brownlee at the International Workers Memorial Day service remembering family members who lost their lives in workplace accidents along with FRV members and the specialist rescue truck they have lobbied for to be able to save more lives. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

From the depths of Ballarat tragedy have come positive changes to keep workers safe, employers accountable improve rescue responses for the entire community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.