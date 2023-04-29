The Ballarat station precinct's Goods Shed hospitality offering is inching closer to completion.
Three of the four hospitality leases - dumpling restaurant Boom Time, all-day-dining eatery Nolan's - named after nearby Nolan Street - and Itinerant Spirits, a gin distillery off-shoot of Melbourne outfit Little Lon Distilling Co, have been confirmed as part of the precinct's food and beverage offering.
Negotiations with prize-winning Dollar Bill Brewing were under way in 2021 to fill the fourth tenancy, however the Invermay Brewer dropped out.
Developer Nando Pellicano said there was a "couple of runners" for the fourth tenancy and the choice was about ensuring the space felt cohesive.
"Whether they're local or whether they're not local, it's more about what type of offering they have, what's their culture and how we think it could fit within the precinct," he said.
"Rather than just leaving it to anyone or any use, we really still feel that a brewery, microbrewery type of use is really going to help complement everything else and really make the precinct sing."
In January, operator Atlantic Group chief executive Hatem Saleh told The Courier opening the venues in July 2023 would mean "at least" 100 jobs in the region.
"In July, with the gin distillery opening, Boom Time, and Nolan's all coming together, with only one venue left to open after that which, I imagine will be before the end of the year, continues to see the Goods Shed becoming a hub for hospitality in Ballarat, and the corridor," he said.
The shed's 240-person function space, meeting rooms and theatre opened over 12 months ago.
Mr Pellicano said the events space was trading well.
"The bookings and events are growing week-on-week and month-on-month ... and that's a good mix of both corporate and social events," he said.
The project, part of the state government's $28 million investment in regional Victoria since 2015, has exhumed the formerly derelict, heritage-listed Ballarat Train Station.
Built in 1862, it was one of just three surviving 19th century station buildings in Australia to retain a train hall.
Completion of the Goods Shed finishes the precinct redevelopment, which also includes the Quest Ballarat Station apartments, a multi-level car park with more than 400 free spaces, an additional 150 car parks for the Quest Ballarat Station, and a bus interchange.
