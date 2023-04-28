Meet the stars who will be training hard for the Ballarat community for the next three months.
Ten community members have put their hands up for The Ballarat Foundation's 2023 Dancing with our Stars event.
Lee Merrifield, Sam Borner, Chris Radford, Tim Goode, Grant Newell, Danielle Walker, Crystal Patel, Rebecca Patton, Stacey Berlund and Melissa Decarli have already started lessons with The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross.
They have 12 weeks to be stage-ready, with some of them stepping into the dance studio environment for the first time.
In addition to their lessons, they will each work towards a $10,000 fundraising goal.
The money raised helps programs run by the foundation, including the L2P program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which supports reading skills for preschool-aged children.
Ballarat Foundation chief Andrew Eales said there were a number of children on the waiting list for the imagination library.
"We know how crucial it is that children start school with a great base around literacy," he said.
"The more funds that we raise through Dancing with our Stars helps us reduce that waitlist.
"We've made incredible gains over the last 12 months in terms of getting literally dozens of more children into that program."
The L2P program involves a number of volunteers who oversee the hours young people need to apply for their driver's licence.
"None of the vehicles that are used in the TAC LTP Learner Driver program are funded by the government," Mr Eales said.
"The Ballarat Foundation has to find the funds, to have those cars to utilise for that program.
"We're doing tens of thousands of kilometres every year in these vehicles and so Dancing with our Stars really does help us grow that program."
Over the next 12 weeks, Ms Ross will oversee 230 hours of dance lessons as well as putting together routines, organising music and costumes.
She said she came back every year because she loved being a part of what the foundation was doing in the community.
"It's just so uplifting in that regard," Ms Ross said.
"For the stars ... I know what's ahead of them - they don't, but I do - and they have so much fun."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.