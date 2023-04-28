The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Dancing with our Stars 2023: Meet the Ballarat identities taking to the floor

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Dancing with our Stars 2023 competitors, Melissa Decarli, Grant Newell, Crystal Patel, Tim Goode, Danni Walker, Stacey Berlund and Sam Borner. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Some of the Dancing with our Stars 2023 competitors, Melissa Decarli, Grant Newell, Crystal Patel, Tim Goode, Danni Walker, Stacey Berlund and Sam Borner. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Meet the stars who will be training hard for the Ballarat community for the next three months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.