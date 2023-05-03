A driver who smashed into a parked car on Bridge Street and fled without letting anybody know has heard his fate in court.
Paul Haseloff, 51, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday via video to be sentenced on charges including reckless driving, failing to stop after an accident, theft and trespassing.
The court heard at around 6.55pm on May 7, 2022, Haseloff lost control of a Holden Berlina whilst turning into Bridge Street in Sebastopol.
Haseloff's car crashed into another parked car on the street, before veering left onto a nature strip and into a nearby fence.
Witnesses heard the crash and went outside to find Haselhoff exiting the Berlina, as the driver's side door was jammed due to the crash.
The court was told Haseloff then fled the scene on foot, getting into a car being driven by an unknown female.
Police arrived soon after and found the Berlina had false registration plates, and a VIN number which was not found in VicRoads' system.
A broken ice pipe and a small zip-lock bag with an unknown white powder were found on the car's front seat.
Unopened bourbon and coke cans were found in the rear of the vehicle.
At around 11.30pm on January 6, 2023, Haseloff was captured on CCTV stealing the car keys of a staff member at the Ballarat Central Coles. The staff member had been in the process of closing up shop and left her handbag on the store's front counter.
The court heard Haseloff pulled the supermarket's doors apart to gain entry and took the keys from the bag before leaving.
Haseloff then found the staff member's car in the car park and stole it.
He also faced charges of breaching the conditions of a community corrections order, stealing petrol and driving whilst unlicensed.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said Haseloff's offending was tied to his drug use.
"I accept that this offending is in many ways drug-related," Mr Saines said.
"It is quite correct to say that you have had a considerable history of imprisonment over many years.
"The poor choices you make about committing offences are so tied up in drug use, that if you continue illicit drug use you will continue to be in and out of prison."
Haseloff was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, with 51 days recognised as already being served.
