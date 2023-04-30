A woman has been denied bail after a magistrate has questioned her defence asserting Aboriginality and ongoing employment.
The Redan woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name as it may identify the victim, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from police cells facing 27 charges relating to family violence, dishonesty and theft.
Authorities allege the 28-year-old accused woman went to her former partner's Sebastopol home on the morning of Monday, April 24 and attacked her, striking her with a pole to the face, back and arm.
She was said to have damaged a vehicle and a fence as she left the property.
According to police, the accused woman returned to the home later that day and became threatening, asking to be let back in.
When she was denied entry, it is alleged she took a wrench, "smashing" a vehicle at the property.
She is alleged to have caused further damage to the fence as she sped out of the driveway.
A family violence intervention order had been put in place between the complainant and the accused woman on April 3. Their five-year relationship, the court heard, had ended two months earlier.
The accused was arrested on Winter Street in Redan about 1.15pm that afternoon where a metal wrench and small zip lock bag containing methylamphetamine and "green vegetable matter" was allegedly located in her car.
She also faces charges for a number of alleged petrol drive-offs in Delacombe, and allegedly stealing and using her ex-partner's debit card.
The court heard the accused had a "considerable" criminal history and "long standing issues" with 'ice' and cannabis, relapsing into drug use in the past six months.
Defence counsel for the woman said her identification as Aboriginal was "central" to the bail application, and submitted a letter from the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative (BADAC) stating it would help her explore her cultural heritage, of which she was unsure.
Disruption in family ties and heritage is not uncommon for Aboriginal people, and this is particularly so in Ballarat, where hundreds of children were sent to group homes throughout the Stolen Generations.
The 28-year-old's defence also told the court she had regular work as a forklift driver and the risks of granting bail could be addressed by strict bail conditions and treatment.
Magistrate Ron Saines wasn't so sure.
"The evidence is that on four dates in March your client engages in four petrol drive offs ... altering number plates the purpose of drive offs," he said.
"It's highly likely that will either be a plea of guilty or proven.
"That is conduct that is consistent with unemployment."
Mr Saines also said he was not satisfied provisions of the Bail Act made for Aboriginal offenders had been met.
"It would seem to me extraordinary that someone who has been before the children's court, metropolitan courts and the County Court, been through multiple sentencing hearings and multiple prison [stays], this is the first time your client has asserted her Aboriginality," Mr Saines said.
"It appears to me there's been a two year imprisonment imposed in the Magistrates' Court in 2019, these are the times when the existence of Aboriginality would have been investigated and put before a court."
Mr Saines said the alleged offending was an example of "significant criminal violence and acts of intimidation" and the risks of releasing the accused on bail remained "undetermined".
The matter will return on May 15.
Affected by this story? There is help available. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14, 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Blue Knot Foundation 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia 1300 364 277.
