The Courier
Woman on 27 charges for family violence, dishonesty and theft denied bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
May 1 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.
A woman has been denied bail after a magistrate has questioned her defence asserting Aboriginality and ongoing employment.

