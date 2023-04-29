The Courier
Jamie Callister to re-launch Vegemite story for centennial year

By Melanie Whelan
April 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Jamie Callister is returning to Beaufort next week to re-launch the book he wrote to honour his grandfather Cyril Callister (inset), as the inventor of Vegemite.
THE home of Vegemite is putting on a massive spread of celebrations for the month ahead adding to a story the grandson of the Australian icon's creator says we should all be proud about.

