THE home of Vegemite is putting on a massive spread of celebrations for the month ahead adding to a story the grandson of the Australian icon's creator says we should all be proud about.
Jamie Callister is preparing to re-launch his book, Vegemite: The True Story of the Man Who Invented an Australian Icon, as a centennial edition in Beaufort this week. He is reinvigorating a story he said belonged not only to his family, but to the whole Ballarat region.
Mr Callister said every time there was a story on commercial television about the latest foodie trend such as Tiger Toast (Vegemite with cheese strips) or big name Australian celebrities like Hugh Jackman or Margot Robbie led taste tests on late night American talks shows, this put Ballarat and Beaufort in national and international spotlights.
He said even Tom Hanks trying the spread while filming Elvis in Australia seemed to go viral.
Mr Callister acknowledged Vegemite was note everyone's cup of tea - or sandwich choice - it had become an important part of the Australian identity. Or Great Australian Stuff as featured on the Tony Armstrong-hosted ABC show of the same name.
For your region and what's coming with the Commonwealth Games...there is a lot the community can be proud of.- Jamie Callister
"It's as much your story as it is mine," Mr Callister said. "You know, whether you like it or not, Vegemite is a thing you try on friends and people from overseas.
"...For your region and what's coming with the Commonwealth Games and the Cyril Callister museum in Beaufort, there is a lot the community can be proud of."
Mr Callister said every Australian knew the product but few knew the story.
His grandfather Cyril Callister was born in Chute near Beaufort, and moved about a lot in the region following his father, who was a school teacher.
Cyril won a scholarship to Grenville College and on to a major residential college at University of Melbourne.
Mr Callister said "the story goes" his grandfather worked with Melbourne entrepreneur Fred Walker, who had been keen to recreate a product inspired by British favourite Marmite. Supplied had been seriously disrupted with WWI but Mr Walker could access spent yeast from Carlton United Brewery.
Cyril persevered in his creation, despite a lack of popularity in its taste. They knew the product was high in vitamin D, a discovery Mr Callister said was his grandfather's Eureka moment.
Attempts to revive Vegemite with in a partnership with Kraft cheese and a re-branding fell flat.
A product giveaway in the 1920s started to build traction. Then Vegemite was included in the Australian army's WWII rations and the rest became history.
Mr Callister said the story of a boy from near Beaufort, whose journey to become a chemist via a munitions factory in Scotland during WWI, incredibly travelled about the world against an incredible backdrop in history.
And, when his father aged, the guardianship of this story fell to Mr Callister.
"I went to old letter. He had business in the [United] States and Europe. This was also a time when American advertising agencies were arriving in Australia in the 1920s," Mr Callister said. "...This story touches on some wonderful aspects of the 20th century."
The centennial edition of Vegemite features a new prologue and updated details, including the product's change "back into Australian hands" when Bega bought the rights from Kraft.
Mr Callister said he was planning a speaking tour in Victorian schools later this year, with a particular focus on this region, to help keep the Vegemite story alive.
The book launch will be at Beaufort Town Hall on Tuesday, from 11.30am.
This will include a new town sign unveiling, a choir singing 'We're Happy Little Vegemites' and plenty of vegemite brownies and scones baked by Beaufort Country Women's Association.
The event also marks the start of a month of Vegemite-themed art and cultural activities about Beaufort, including the re-opening of the Cyril Callister Museum.
