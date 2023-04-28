A troubled Ballarat retail precinct may fail to attract shoppers even after a multi-million dollar makeover, traders fear, as anti-social behaviour problems continue.
The City of Ballarat on Wednesday night approved $3.6 million in additional funding for the revamp of Bridge Mall and surrounds - under the Bakery Hill Redevelopment Plan - pushing the project's budget past the $18 million mark.
Earlier that day, police rushed to the mall as bystanders intervened in a physical altercation between a shopkeeper and a group of juveniles allegedly caught shoplifting. The female shopkeeper was reportedly punched during the incident.
It was the latest example of anti-social behaviour hurting businesses in and around the mall, contributing to the perception Cr Samantha McIntosh articulated at the council meeting: "At the moment, the area is very unsafe".
Ongoing safety issues have been the subject of multiple meetings between traders and authorities in recent months, including a forum convened by state Liberal MP Joe McCracken and Shadow Police Minister Brad Battin on April 11.
Over the Easter school holiday period, police operation 'ReOrder' focused on anti-social and criminal behaviour in Ballarat's CBD and included the deployment of the Public Order Response Team.
Police Minister Anthony Carbines confirmed this week police have been engaging regularly with business representatives from Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall to "address their safety concerns".
"Police have responded to the issues raised through various deployments and initiatives, including attendance at impacted businesses to engage directly with business owners and staff, regular patrols at targeted times and the regular review of CCTV footage," Mr Carbines said.
Local police and traders agree the problems stem not from the mall itself but from the nearby Little Bridge Street bus interchange, a known hangout for people "being a nuisance".
"Improvements" to the bus stop represent a small percentage of the $18.6 million mall redevelopment budget, and have been fully-funded by the federal government.
Cr Ben Taylor on Wednesday called on the council to push the state government, via its Transport Department, to provide "a better outcome".
Cr Daniel Moloney on the other hand, suggested scrapping the bus stop works from the budget altogether as these were "beyond what people see as the true heart of the project".
Traders say the bus stop needs urgent attention, and in a big way such as a redesign or relocation.
One proposed location is opposite Ballarat Police Station.
"It does cause issues," Bridge Mall Business Association spokesperson Shane Donnithorne said.
He added: "You can see there is gatherings of youths there.
"Redesigning the bus interchange should help behaviour and the flow of people, but that's in the hands of council and the transport people.
"We haven't had anything conclusive back in terms of what the plan is."
Another long-term trader was adamant: "We've got to get rid of the bus stop".
"It all comes back to that bus stop," they said.
"[Traders] are pulling their hair out over it.
"It frightens customers when the people that drink around there all day start fighting each other.
"But the Department of Transport can't or won't do anything.
"They've met with us and told us they would have to change the actual bus routes, and they've got something like 200 other bus routes they look after."
Mr Donnithorne said aspects of the mall redevelopment including improved lighting and increased open space "should help" encourage a safe environment.
Others believed this could have been achieved without such a large spend of public funds.
"From the beginning, we told them [the council] all we want is limited parking, good outdoor dining, and bright lighting - that wasn't going to cost $15 or $18 million," a trader said.
The City of Ballarat is consulting with the state government on how the area's bus network can be improved.
The last major review of Ballarat's bus network was in 2017, which replaced 19 of the city's previous bus routes with 15 new routes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.