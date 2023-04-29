During his childhood Stephen Davidson's imagination would run wild, while staring at willow pattern plates at the dinning room table.
Decades later he resurrected his imaginings, translating them into a large body of work.
During COVID-19 lockdowns, when everyone else was slowing down, Mr Davidson's practice continued to grow and a selection of his pieces are on display at the Ballarat Art Gallery.
"[Lockdowns] were a sort of silver lining in a gray cloud," he said.
"It allowed me to do my routine of exercise and get into the studio [every day] and delve into my own headspace."
As an art educator who has worked at both Federation University and Australian Catholic University, he is passionate about ensuring the arts have a place in higher education.
"Art is a way we're going to tell our stories, art is a way that we're going to write our songs and create our plays," he said.
"If that's not at university level then we're saying, it doesn't really matter."
The exhibition is a collection of paintings, ceramic work and digital prints on aluminum.
Mr Davidson said he chose to print the digital work on aluminum because it reminds him of the screen used to create the work.
Mr Davidson said he hoped people would spend some time in the exhibition.
"I hope they stop and look," he said. "I hope they have some time to contemplate."
Mr Davidson's exhibition will be on display, downstairs at the gallery, until August 6.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
