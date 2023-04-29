The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Stephen Davidson's latest exhibition Greatest Fishing Story Never Told

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Stephen Davidson with his latest Art Gallery exhibition Greatest Fishing Story Never Told. Picture by Kate Healy.
Artist Stephen Davidson with his latest Art Gallery exhibition Greatest Fishing Story Never Told. Picture by Kate Healy.

During his childhood Stephen Davidson's imagination would run wild, while staring at willow pattern plates at the dinning room table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.