The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

COVID-19 in Ballarat: new Omicron strains keep active cases high

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.

NEW Omicron subvariants and waning community immunity continue to drive an increase in COVID-19 infections across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.