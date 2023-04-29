NEW Omicron subvariants and waning community immunity continue to drive an increase in COVID-19 infections across the state.
The latest weekly report from Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton pointed to a "sustained trend" in rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions.
New active infections self-reported in Ballarat this week were 139 cases, slightly down on the 170 cases last week. Despite the likely under-reporting, the extent of Ballarat spread remains relatively, stubbornly consistent.
An average of six Victorian deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported to the state health department in the past week. This represents a 30 per cent increase in COVID-related deaths for the same period last month.
The seven-day rolling average for COVID-positive patients in intensive care in Victorian hospital has been 17 people.
Grampians Health has not yet confirmed to The Courier whether the latest Omicron subvariants were having an impact on Ballarat Base Hospital admissions.
Vaccination remains "the best protection against becoming severely unwell or dying from COVID-19", Professor Sutton's report read.
Only, a back-log of COVID-19 booster appointments has pharmacies and health leaders in Ballarat urging people to book ahead to ensure they could access protection as soon as they became eligible.
Wait-lists for booster jabs in Ballarat typically extend into late May for most pharmacies in the region.
Any Victorian adult who has not had a COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection in the past six months can access a booster. Children aged five to 17 with complex health conditions could also be considered for a booster.
Influenza vaccinations do not protect against COVID-19 but can be given at the same time as a COVID-19 jab.
Meanwhile, free rapid antigen tests remain from councils. In Ballarat, these are available via Sebastopol Library.
