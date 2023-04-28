Community input into decisions affecting Ballarat ratepayers could be curtailed after a "fringe" group disrupted this week's public council meeting.
About 20 people in the public gallery at the Wednesday night Town Hall meeting heckled speakers during question time to the point Mayor Cr Des Hudson was forced to intervene to restore order.
Most of the group left the meeting during a brief adjournment between question time and the bulk of the council agenda.
A number of individuals got up to submit questions with and without notice to the council, helping to stretch question time out to one-and-a-half hours' duration.
Cr Hudson and Chief Executive Evan King declined to comment on what happened or any plans that might be put in place to prevent it reoccurring or escalating to the level recently seen in other local government areas such as Monash and Yarra Ranges.
Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark described the apparent trend emerging at council meetings across the state as a "post-COVID thing" focused on "non-council issues" that "does not help us do the business of council".
"They're disaffected people... using the public avenue that's available to them," he said.
"You hope to be able to reason with them and give them an ear but a lot of the things they're talking about aren't council's doing - and that makes it difficult to help them."
Mr Clark - a Pyrenees Shire councillor and a former mayor - said it was up to each council to make its own decisions on changes to meeting procedures such as limiting or pre-approving public questions, or in the most extreme case following Yarra Ranges' lead and conducting all council meetings online.
His advice to Ballarat and other councils dealing with this "new experience" was to not be "hasty" in changing governance processes that had worked in the past.
Options to "keep things civil and moving along" included brief adjournments during meetings and offering to meet members of the gallery independently to further discuss outstanding issues.
"Councils have got quite a few tools there to deal with it in a logical way and still be able to listen to everybody," he said.
"Let's not undo 150 years of democracy where we can all sit on the same level and the community can come and be heard and inform the debate.
"Monitor it, be really mindful it can happen, and have contingencies in place."
IN THE NEWS
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne told The Courier a number of councils had raised concerns regarding the behaviour of "MyPlace and similar groups" and that "these groups do not act in the best interests of the broader community".
"The actions of these fringe groups and members of the public at recent council meetings is completely unacceptable," Ms Horne said.
"While public debate is fundamental to democracy it must be respectful.
"There is no place for threatening or aggressive behaviour."
Ms Horne said any incidents of threats or violence should be reported to police.
"Councillors and council staff work for local communities, and they have every right to a safe workplace," she said.
