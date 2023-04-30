Do you have a radical idea you think could change Ballarat for the better?
The City of Ballarat is keen to hear from you, as they launch the third annual Ballarat's Best Ideas competition.
The theme for 2023's program is "People and Planet", with the council looking for entries centered around issues of environment and sustainability.
Beginning in 2020, the Ballarat's Best Ideas competition is a partnership with tech start-up Suggest it.
The program asks Ballarat residents to suggest ideas on how to improve the city, the "best" of which get selected by a panel to become a reality.
The panel of judges consists of representatives from the City of Ballarat, Federation University, Crazy Ideas College and the Committee for Ballarat.
Examples of winning ideas include 2022's non-disposable coffee cup exchange system trialled by Cobb's Coffee, or Loreto College VCAL students making care packs for the less fortunate and having them distributed by the Ballarat Soup Bus.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said there was no limit to scope of ideas the competition was accepting.
"You never know what is out there. We could see a significantly transformational project that comes out of someone's idea that never ever thought there was an opportunity for it," he said.
"I am really excited at just what we have in terms of the creative thinkers in our community."
Cr Hudson pointed to the council's recent work in the circular economy space as an inspiration for 2023's theme of "People and Planet"
"I think it is really important. It is at a time we are talking about our kerbside waste and reducing waste going to landfill. I would be really keen to see if someone has thought in their mind a practical solution to that," he said.
The three week competition will run from April 28 until May 19, with ideas submitted online thought Suggest It's website.
The prizes from idea givers, or "gurus", include an Apple Watch, Trek Bike or Eco Escape voucher - each valued at more than $500.
Winning businesses will receive $500 towards making the idea come to life, as well as support from the competition's partner organisations.
For more information, visit Suggest It's website.
