Winners and Losers | Saturday, April 29

SENIORS
North Ballarat 18.13 (121) d Bacchus Marsh 7.11 (53)
Darley 14.16 (100) d East Point 9.7 (61)
Melton 11.12 (78) d Sebastopol 9.7 (61)
Sunbury 25.21 (171) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
Redan 14.11 (95) d Ballarat 9.10 (64)
RESERVES
North Ballarat 16.18 (114) d Bacchus Marsh 8.5 (53)
East Point 9.10 (64) d Darley 8.14 (62)
Sebastopol 11.17 (83) d Melton 7.2 (44)
Sunbury 31.23 (209) d Melton South 3.4 (22)
Redan 9.9 (63) d Ballarat 6.6 (42)
UNDER-19
East Point 20.16 (136) d Darley 3.6 (24)
Sebastopol 12.18 (90) d Melton 8.5 (53)
Sunbury 23.17 (155) d Melton South 2.1 (13)
Bacchus Marsh 7.10 (52) d North Ballarat 2.9 (21)
SENIORS
Bungaree 8.15 (63) d Springbank 5.7 (37)
Skipton 11.14 (80) d Creswick 7.8 (50)
Clunes 9.12 (66) d Ballan 8.9 (57)
Hepburn 20.11 (131) d Daylesford 4.4 (28)
Gordon 14.11 (95) d Dunnstown 12.4 (76)
Learmonth 8.14 (62) d Buninyong 7.11 (53)
Newlyn 13.12 (90) d Waubra 6.9 (45)
RESERVES
Bungaree 12.7 (79) d Springbank 6.6 (42)
Creswick 10.12 (72) d Skipton 4.7 (31)
Clunes 8.9 (57) d Ballan 6.7 (44)
Hepburn 13.15 (93) d Daylesford 2.3 (15)
Dunnstown 16.7 (103) d Gordon 6.5 (41)
Learmonth 13.20 (98) d Buninyong 1.0 (6)
Newlyn 23.16 (154) d Waubra 0.2 (2)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10.8 (68) d Carngham-Linton 10.6 (66)
UNDER-18
Springbank 16.10 (106) d Bungaree 7.2 (44)
Ballan 12.16 (88) d Clunes 3.2 (20)
Daylesford 15.7 (97) d Hepburn 3.2 (20)
Gordon 7.9 (51) d Dunnstown 6.5 (41)
Learmonth 9.8 (62) d Buninyong 4.6 (30)
Newlyn 5.11 (41) d Waubra 4.1 (25)
Rokewood-Corindhap d Carngham-Linton
UNDER-15
Springbank 15.10 (100) d Bungaree 4.1 (25)
Ballan 11.11 (77) d Clunes 0.4 (4)
Daylesford 16.25 (121) d Hepburn 0.2 (2)
Dunnstown 7.7 (49) d Gordon 6.6 (42)
Buninyong 6.8 (44) d Learmonth 2.4 (16)
Newlyn 6.9 (45) d Waubra 4.6 (30)
Skipton 7.6 (48) d Creswick 7.5 (47)
Rokewood-Corindhap d Carngham-Linton
UNDER-12
Springbank 5.4 (34) d Bungaree 4.1 (25)
Ballan 7.5 (47) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Daylesford 4.6 (30) d Hepburn 0.2 (2)
Dunnstown 34.2 (26) drew with Gordon 4.2 (26)
Buninyong 2.0 (12) d Learmonth 0.1 (1)
Newlyn 3.7 (25) d Waubra 2.0 (12)
Creswick 3.2 (20) d Skipton 2.1 (13)
Rokewood-Corindhap 9.20 (74) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
UNDER-17
Carisbrook 9.9 (63) d Navarre 3.2 (20)
UNDER-14.5
Natte Bealiba 5.7 (37) d Harcourt 2.1 (13)
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 13.8 (85) d Harcourt 0.0 (0)
Royal Park 3.2 (20) d Talbot 0.1 (1)
Maldon 13.8 (86) d Rovers 0.0 (0)
A GRADE
North Ballarat 88 d Bacchus Marsh 15
Darley 60 d East Point 27
Sebastopol 53 d Melton 29
Sunbury 45 d Melton South 35
Redan 42 d Ballarat 26
B GRADE
North Ballarat 47 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Darley 61 d East Point 39
Sebastopol 42 d Melton 34
Sunbury 46 d Melton South 33
Redan 46 d Ballarat 24
C GRADE
North Ballarat 40 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Darley 35 d East Point 20
Sebastopol 43 d Melton 16
Sunbury 40 d Melton South 25
Redan 28 d Ballarat 24
D GRADE
North Ballarat 29 d Bacchus Marsh 21
East Point 27 drew Darley 27
Sebastopol 31 d Melton 28
Sunbury 32 d Melton South 21
Ballarat 37 d Redan 18
E GRADE
East Point 25 d Darley 13
Sebastopol 25 d Melton 18
Melton South 38 d Sunbury 25
Redan 14 d Ballarat 12
North Ballarat 32 d Bacchus Marsh 12
19/UNDER
Darley 54 d East Point 17
Sebastopol 75 d Melton 9
Melton South 34 d Sunbury 29
Ballarat 47 d Redan 28
North Ballarat 68 d Bacchus Marsh 5
A GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap 67 d Carngham-Linton 31
Springbank 65 d Bungaree 32
Skipton 46 d Creswick 43
Ballan 34 d Clunes 26
Daylesford 54 d Hepburn 42
Gordon 61 d Dunnstown 50
Learmonth 71 d Buninyong 48
B GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap 23 d Carngham-Linton 20
Bungaree 30 d Springbank 23
Skipton 37 d Creswick 17
Clunes 34 d Ballan 15
Hepburn 24 d Daylesford 21
Gordon 40 d Dunnstown 24
Learmonth 44 d Buninyong 24
Waubra 32 d Newlyn 26
17/UNDER
Ballan 23 d Clunes 20
15/UNDER
Skipton 25 d Creswick 3
Ballan 14 d Clunes 12
13A/UNDER
Skipton 21 d Creswick 5
Ballan 22 d Clunes 19
15/UNDER
Maldon 18 d Rovers 15
Harcourt 47 d Natte Bealiba 10
Lexton 33 d Avoca 13
Carisbrook 28 d Dunolly 11
Campbells Creek 30 d Trentham 11
Navarre 21 d Newstead 12
13/UNDER
Maldon 20 d Rovers 3
Harcourt 36 d Natte Bealiba 20
Avoca 28 d Lexton 13
Carisbrook 30 d Dunolly 11
Newstead 15 d Navarre 6
11/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 5 d Harcourt 1
Avoca 13 d Lexton 2
Dunolly 6 d Carisbrook 4
Talbot 19 d Royal Park 9
Newstead 6 d Navarre 5
13/UNDER
Woorndoo-Mortlake 24 d Caramut 21
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 23 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
