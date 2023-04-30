After floods hit Moorabool in November, a proposal to give locals another month of free green waste disposal looks likely to fall over.
Council staff have recommended not to go ahead with a proposed second free month in May, saying the program was part of the three year trial.
It comes after Bureau of Meteorology figures show that just 12 days in November did not see rain in Ballarat. During October - which also saw floods - there were just 11 dry days.
Councillors are due to vote on the proposal at their next meeting at Ballan on Wednesday night.
"Since the conclusion of free green waste month, Council's waste team has only received one resident enquiry around extending the program," report author Caroline Rantall said.
"The data from the trial, in conjunction with the other programs offered, will inform the viability of the program being introduced on a permanent basis.
"The uptake for the month was smaller than anticipated, using less than 50 per cent of the budget.
"The 2023/2024 budget for this program will be adjusted to reflect the smaller uptake and quantities deposited at the transfer station sites."
The report said a total of 196 tonnes (1128 loads) was deposited across the shire's three transfer stations in November, compared to 80 tonnes over the same period in 2021.
"The Bacchus Marsh Transfer Station was the most utilised site to deposit green waste with 73 per cent (827) of loads," Ms Rantall wrote.
"Ballan received 24 per cent (274 loads) - and Mount Egerton received the lowest visitation with 3 per cent (28)."
There were no limits on the volume of green waste from each property, although customers had to prove they lived in Moorabool by showing their drivers licence or a bill.
At the March 1 meeting, councillors Moira Berry, Tonia Dudzik and Ally Munari voted in favour of a second tip-fee-free month in May.
Councillors said at the time that record rainfall had delayed vegetation removal - but had caused excess growth - and could lead to fire hazards next Summer.
Moorabool's nearest permanent weather station in Ballarat saw a record 204mm fall in October (67mm is the mean) and another 112mm fall in November (usually 56mm).
IN THE NEWS
Outside the free green waste month, Moorabool residents would normally pay $52 to dump a small trailer at one of the shire's transfer stations. Non-locals pay $91.
A small heaped trailer is $70 ($153) and a small trailer with high sides is $91 ($198).
In many cases, Moorabool's fees are the cheapest in the region.
Ballarat and Melton fees are based on the type of rubbish - and are normally calculated per cubic metre.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.