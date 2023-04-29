The grand final rematch lived up to expectations in an otherwise one-sided round of Ballarat Football Netball League action.
The Bloods proved the league still runs through them with a strong win over Sebastopol, while Darley joined Melton as the only other unbeaten side remaining three rounds into the season.
Redan's Izaac Grant stole the show with a performance for the ages, as his Lions improved to a 2-1 win-loss record following a 31-point win over Ballarat.
Grant booted the opening goal of the City Oval contest and never slowed down, ending the day with a remarkable six-goal haul.
Redan enjoyed a red-hot start on Saturday, kicking the opening four goals of the contest before Andrew Hooper kicked the Swans' first goal right before quarter time.
It was the Lions who made the most of their opportunities as Gary Learmonth's side cruised to a crucial win.
The loss for Ballarat sees the Swans fall to 1-2 ahead of East Point in round four.
Redan 14.11 (95) d Ballarat 9.10 (64)
An impressive 39-point win against East Point at Eastern Oval meant Darley's unbeaten start to the season continued, with the Devils shaping as a serious contender in 2023.
The full-time margin could have easily been more as Darley wasted countless opportunities early in the contest.
At quarter time, the Devils boasted 13 scoring shots to just one en route to a 27-point advantage.
Darley's Billy Myers continued his strong start with a four-goal outing, while Brett Bewley kicked three goals for the second-consecutive week.
The Devils enjoy a week off in round four while East Point looks to bounce back against Ballarat.
Darley 14.18 (100) d East Point 9.7 (61)
Melton rallied in the second half against a valiant Sebastopol to storm home with a 17-point win in Saturday's grand final rematch.
The Bloods went into half time down three goals but quickly turned it around with five goals to one in the third term.
It saw Melton hold a slim seven-point advantage ahead of an enticing final term, in which the Bloods held on to remain undefeated.
Sebastopol continuously tried to break through Melton's defence in the fourth quarter, but the Bloods back six proved rock solid before skipper Braden Kight sealed the win in the 18th minute.
The Burra's Toby Hutt kicked a game-high three goals, while Melton's 11 majors came from nine different players in a team effort.
Melton 11.12 (78) d Sebastopol 9.7 (61)
The Roosters made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with a 68-point triumph against a youthful Bacchus Marsh side.
A six-goal second term had North Ballarat sitting comfortably with a 39-point half-time lead at Maddingley Park.
Collingwood VFL listed player Sam Glover starred on return with a four-goal performance as the Cobras' Joel Freeman added four of his own as well.
Riley Polkinghorne put together a big display in his second game back from injury as the Roosters return to the top six.
A challenge awaits in round four as North Ballarat hosts Melton, while Bacchus Marsh, which is still chasing its first win, visits Redan.
North Ballarat 18.13 (121) d Bacchus Marsh 7.11 (53)
Sunbury eventually made up for a slow start against last-placed Melton South, enjoying a whopping 132-point victory and percentage booster.
The Panthers were competitive early but eventually the Lions proved too strong as Sunbury returned to form following its round two loss to Melton.
Sunbury improves to a 2-1 win-loss record ahead of a date with Lake Wendouree, while Melton South suffered a third-consecutive triple-digit defeat.
Sunbury 25.21 (171) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.