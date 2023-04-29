The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL Rd2 wrap: Carngham-Linton among six unbeaten teams | details, ladder

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learmonth's Max Rowe celebrates a goal in the Lakies' win over Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Learmonth's Max Rowe celebrates a goal in the Lakies' win over Buninyong. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Carngham-Linton's momentum continued with a thrilling five-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap in the CHFL at Linton on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.