Carngham-Linton's momentum continued with a thrilling five-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap in the CHFL at Linton on Saturday night.
The Saints hit the lead in time-on in a tense last term and then held on.
Carngham-Linton, which up to the start of this season had not won since 2019, is now one of six unbeaten sides after two rounds.
It sits sixth behind Hepburn, Newlyn, Gordon, Clunes and Bungaree.
Bungaree provided the most significant victory of the day - defeating last year's grand finalist Springbank by 26 points at Bungaree.
In the match of the day, Gordon fended off a Dunnstown challenge by 19 points at Dunnstown.
GOALS - Bungaree : J.Murphy 3, T.Elliott 1, L.Fitzpatrick 1, B.Dodd 1, J.Sardo 1; Springbank: T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, A.Grace 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Murphy, I.Quick, J.Gallagher, M.Lawless, D.Murphy, B.Willian; Springbank: J.Maher, T.Finco, R.Maher, S.Donegan, J.Thompson, J.White
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 4, R.Ranieri 2, B.Griffiths 2, C.Ascough 2, C.Reynolds 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, J.Graham 1, B.Schiltz 1; Dunnstown: J.Leonard 3, M.Djordjevic 1, M.Henderson 1, R.Adams 1, S.Mackie 1, J.Calvitto 1, C.Tangey 1, W.Henderson 1, M.Tuddenham 1, J.Stefani 1
BEST - Gordon: Z.Ryan, G.Clifford, H.Biggs, M.Griffiths, J.Clampit, J.Graham; Dunnstown: C.Tangey, J.Leonard, R.Walsh, R.Adams, A.Caligiuri, F.Stevenson
GOALS - Clunes: J.Fazio 4, J.Simson 2, N.Clarke 2, W.Collis 1; Ballan: J.Jarvis 4, J.Kurzman 2, H.Bongart 1, M.Yates 1
BEST - Clunes: J.Thompson, C.Newton, J.Simson, W.Collis, N.Clarke, J.Fazio; Ballan: S.Pye, J.Homewood, J.Jarvis, R.Bongart, M.Yates, S.Crea
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 5, D.O'Halloran 2, B.Pedretti 2, R.Ferraro 2, D.Dennis 1, M.Banner 1, B.Coffey 1, B.McKay 1, J.Hogan 1, N.Johns 1, M.McKay 1, M.Notman 1; Daylesford : M.Cummings 2, B.Jones 1, T.Conroy 1
BEST - Hepburn: J.Hogan, J.Grant, N.Johns, B.Pedretti, D.O'Halloran, F.Anscombe; Daylesford: J.Evans, B.Jones, L.Hall, T.Nesbitt, J.Browne, J.Briggs
GOALS - Newlyn : not supplied. Waubra: H.Bond 1, S.Whiting 1, J.Knights 1, J.Lukich 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Giampaolo, L.Prendergast, E.Currie, D.Wehrung, S.Willmott, M.Tilley; Waubra: G.Lukich, S.Whiting, J.Lukich, N.Moran, H.Bond, B.Colligan
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 3, J.Foley 3, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, J.Savige 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Parkin 3, L.Colledge 2, M.Lockyer 1, M.Aikman 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: W.Bruty, N.O'Brien, T.Raven, J.Foley, T.Clark, K.Raven; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, J.Ford, E.Denouden, M.McLaughlin, A.Gercovich, M.Brehaut
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 5, P.Graham 3, J.Draffin 2, L.Stranks 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 3, J.Mcintyre 1, N.Pantzidis 1, L.Scheele 1, L.Blake 1
BEST - Skipton: P.Graham, D.Kilpatrick, R.Monument, M.Gilbert, T.Hughes, M.Romeril; Creswick: D.Whitfield, J.McIntyre, E.Henderson, L.Blake, B.Plover, B.Cochrane
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, J.Dunne 2, C.Kimber 1, M.Rowe 1, M.Judd 1, N.Gittings 1; Buninyong: J.Robertson 2, A.Domic 2, J.Milgate 1, J.Rodgers 1, D.Sliwa 1
BEST- Learmonth: C.Smith, K.Swan, C.Kimber, B.Powell, T.Martin, J.Rae; Buninyong: F.Hunt, J.Rodgers, D.Sliwa, D.Kelly, J.Milgate, G.Lovett
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.