Ballarat Miners men defeat Dandenong Rangers in NBL1 South Round 4

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 10:00pm
Adam Thoseby's professionalism was a high point in the Miners impressive win over Dandenong.
THERE are many ways to judge professionalism in any sports person, but if you want to see an absolute pro go about his work, you need to look no further than Ballarat Miners recruit Adam Thoseby.

