THERE are many ways to judge professionalism in any sports person, but if you want to see an absolute pro go about his work, you need to look no further than Ballarat Miners recruit Adam Thoseby.
In a performance of pure class, Thoseby led the way for his side in their gutsy 97-88 win over Dandenong Rangers at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night.
You could look at the numbers and comfortably make a case for Thoseby as MVP on the night. His 30 points at more than 50 per cent led the way, but it was away from those numbers where his efforts really shone out.
When guard Jack Davidson was felled with just over seven minutes on the clock, requiring a lengthy injury time out due to blood streaming from his head, the Miners could have easily gone into their shell.
While in front, the match was still firmly in the balance and with their top scorer to that point, with 27, off the court, anything was possible.
On resumption, as expected, Dandenong threw caution to the wind and suddenly started making buckets from all ends of the key.
A couple of misses from the Miners at the other end would have tightened the enthralling game up, but it was here Thoseby went to work.
A series of crucial baskets from long, medium and short range kept the opposition at bay, leading his side to a strong win and a 5-2 record on the season.
While determined to credit his teammates after the match, Thoseby credited his years travelling the world had shown him the way to play in tight games.
"I think living in all kinds of different places, travelling a lot in my life and just seeing how guys older than me behaved, I either replicated or avoided that," he said.
"I pride myself on playing a productive role where I can.
"I have to get a lot of credit to my teammates, they did everything for me tonight and I just got lucky to be at the right time in the right spot.
"Off the court we're so close, all good friends and it's really translated to how we play on court as well."
Fortunately for the Miners, a patched-up Davidson was able to return in the final few moments of the match and should be fine for next week's last double-header road trip of the season.
Credit to the Rangers, they tried a different defensive structure in guarding the outside, but it left Nic Pozoglou to take the aggressive entries early, leading the Miners out of the blocks with eight first quarter points.
Davidson got off the leash too with 13 points, mostly coming late in the first quarter, as he found his range with a couple of trademark bombs.
The second quarter the Miners started to get a bit ragged at times and actually gave up the lead at half time, but a re-set at the break and four consecutive three pointers to start the third term, gave them the gap and it was a lead they would never relinquish again.
Coach Luke Sunderland said he felt early the team was a big disjointed, but credited the likes of Jordan Lingard and Zac Dunmore for settling the ship in the second quarter when it was getting tough.
However, he couldn't ignore the performance of Thoseby.
"He's just so reliable, he takes the right shots at the right time. It's just so nice to have both him and (Tyler) Rudolph there."
The Miners improve their season to 5-2. The double last week in Tasmania is already baring fruit with the weekend's opponent's Dandenong now staring down a 2-5 start to the season.
"Every week we're going to get different looks, but I think the guys showed they can adapt where needed," Sunderland said.
"There was actually one set we called tonight which he hadn't even run for four weeks. They recognised it out there and called it and scored off it."
Injured point guard Max Cody looks set to miss at least next weekend's two games against Diamond Valley and Frankston, but other than Davidson's cut, the team looks to be in good order.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 97 (A Thoseby 30, J Davidson 27, N Pozoglou 18) def Dandenong Rangers 88 (J Roberts 26, M Amius 23)
