SOMETIMES the opposition is just too good, but it's how you play as a team that speaks volumes.
And despite another defeat, he Ballarat Miners women have every right to feel proud of their efforts on Saturday night.
Don't look at the scoreboard to judge this match, this young Miners team gave their absolute best against a quality opponent led by giant centre Sarah Boothe who dominated with 25 points and 10 rebounds and the impressive Nyadiew Puoch, who is being touted as a possible top 10 WNBA draftee.
But the Miners just couldn't hold back the tide as Dandenong gradually increased its lead in every quarter to win well.
The issue for the Miners lays in their offence, Their defence is okay, but the confidence is lacking in the finishing. The height of Boothe didn't help the cause in this one, as she constantly got a hand in just as the Miners were heading to the basket.
If a few decent early looks had have dropped for the Miners, it could have been a different score, but it wasn't to be.
Molly Mathews and Emma Karamovic were the Miners best, but Abbey Wehrung deserves credit as well. The buckets didn't land, but her 10 rebounds and five assists, were as good a defensive performance as you will see and it's something she should be proud of.
Coach Rob Baker said the offensive end was something the Miners had get better at to compete with the best teams.
"There's a lot we're working towards, because at the moment, scoring 40 or so isn't enough," he said.
"We feel it's a combination of things, such as if we don't score, the scoreboard pressure increases and when that happens, we put pressure on ourselves and it goes from there.
"We know in this league we'll come up against good players every week, we can't use that as an excuse."
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 41 (E Karamovic 13, M Mathews 11) def by Dandenong Rangers 86 (S Boothe 25, N Puoch 21)
