IT can never bring back what happened in September last year, but it might go a fair way to helping with confidence heading into this year's finals for Learmonth.
The 71-48 victory over Buninyong, the Bombers' first defeat in two seasons, was set up with a dominant first half, led by Shianne Milera at wing attack who's connection with Claire Blower under the net was a key to the Lakies opening up a big half-time lead.
It was also a day of celebration for Learmonth which opened up its new netball courts.
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe said he was pleased to see his side get away early before being able to trial some different players in different positions in the second half.
"We were up by 20 at half time, so we used the opportunity to activate the bench, got players on and have a look a few different combinations as we saw a much more even second half as a result," he said.
"We understand Buninyong is a different team to the one we saw last year and I think they also used the second half to trial some new things to see how they worked. They'll look at that and they'll improve markedly as the season goes on.
In other matches, Daylesford made it two-from-two with a hard-fought 54-42 win over what is clearly a vastly improved Hepburn. The Bulldogs are tipped to be one of the biggest improvers this season and have started the year in fine fashion with two solid wins.
But Hepburn can take plenty from this match with the 12 goal margin showing their ability to stay in the contest for the full hour.
It was a round for derby matches with Springbank too strong for Bungaree,
It was built as a bit of a grudge match due to off-season movements between the two clubs, but the Tigers once against showed they will be among the top sides with a thumping 65-32 win.
IN OTHER NEWS
There were two thrillers across the round with Ballan getting the job done by eight goals in a low-scoring match with Clunes. The 34-26 win will do wonders for the Blues confidence after they were soundly beaten by Hepburn in the opening round.
Skipton won its second straight game to start the season, but got an almighty fright from Creswick with Skipton winning 46-43.
In other results, Gordon got itself on the board with a hard-fought 61-50 win over Dunnstown.
Newlyn also rebounding from a 29-goal loss in the opening round to Learmonth with a 41-31 win over Waubra, which was playing its first game of the season after a round one bye.
Rokewood-Corindhap made it two wins with a 67-31 win over Carngham-Linton.
