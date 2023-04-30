Emergency crews have freed two people from a car, after a two-car collision at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford.
Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to the scene about 10am, on Ballan-Daylesford Road - about 130 metres south of the Gambles Lane and Leonards Hill School Road intersection.
The air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were assessing and treating four people at the scene.
State Emergency Service volunteers have also been called to the scene to assist.
The severity of the patients' injuries could not be confirmed.
MORE TO COME.
