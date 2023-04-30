The Courier
Air ambulance dispatched to crash at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford

Updated April 30 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene of a crash at Leonards Hill. File picture by Kate Healy.
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene of a crash at Leonards Hill. File picture by Kate Healy.

Emergency crews have freed two people from a car, after a two-car collision at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford.

