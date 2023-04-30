The Courier
Home/Emergency
Updated

Four people injured in crash at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people were flown to hospital in Melbourne, and two others were taken to hospital in Ballarat following a crash at Leonards Hill on Sunday morning. File picture by Kate Healy.
Two people were flown to hospital in Melbourne, and two others were taken to hospital in Ballarat following a crash at Leonards Hill on Sunday morning. File picture by Kate Healy.

A man and woman have been flown to hospital in Melbourne after a two-car collision at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

More from Emergency
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.