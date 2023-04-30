A man and woman have been flown to hospital in Melbourne after a two-car collision at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford on Sunday.
Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to the scene on Ballan-Daylesford Road, about 10am.
The crash occurred about 130 metres south of the Gambles Lane and Leonards Hill School Road intersection.
"A man in his 60s has suffered upper body injuries and has been airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"A woman in her late teens has been treated for upper and lower body injuries and has been airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition."
Another man, in his late teens suffered upper body injuries, while a woman in her 50s suffered cuts and abrasions.
Both were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.
