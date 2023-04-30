BFNL 2023: Burra stay perfect, Lions send warning | Netball Rd 3 wrap

Sebastopol is one of only three unbeaten sides left in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade after the Burra claimed an impressive win against Melton on Saturday.
The Burra made the trip down the highway fresh off of the bye and went home with a 24-goal victory to move to a 2-0 win-loss record.
It was an even spread up forward for the Burra as Narelle Perkins moved the bibs around throughout the contest.
Adut Manyiel (20 goals), Audrey Wilson (17 goals) and Adrianna Cann (16 goals) all contributed in the 53-29 win.
The loss for Melton means the Bloods are still chasing their first win for the season since rejoining the A Grade competition.
The Bloods almost snatched victory against Melton South in round one but it was not to be.
MELTON SOUTH suffered its first loss of the 2023 season on Saturday, going down by 10 goals to newcomers Sunbury.
The Lions have wasted no time in announcing themselves to the league as they look to be one of the premier teams in the competition this season.
Sunbury's sole loss came in round one against reigning premiers North Ballarat, in which the Lions had key players missing.
NORTH BALLARAT remained unbeaten with a dominant 88-15 win against Bacchus Marsh as Cobras playing coahc Lauren Prout celebrated her 400th senior game.
The Roosters and Burra join Darley as the only unbeaten sides through three rounds.
DARLEY cruised past East Point in a 33-goal victory as the Devils continued their trend of big wins to start the season.
It sets up a massive round four clash between Darley and Sunbury.
REDAN bounced back from its round two loss to North Ballarat with a big win against Ballarat.
The Swans were competitive early but the Lions eventually proved too strong, recording a 42-26 victory.
A GRADE
North Ballarat 88 d Bacchus Marsh 15
Darley 60 d East Point 27
Sebastopol 53 d Melton 29
Sunbury 45 d Melton South 35
Redan 42 d Ballarat 26
LADDER: DARLEY 12, 328.57%; SEBASTOPOL 12, 290.70%; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 210.75%; Sunbury 8, 151.40%; LAKE WENDOUREE 8, 125.35%; REDAN 8, 115.31%; Melton South 8, 115.09%; East Point 4, 51.33; Ballarat (FNC) 0, 50.60; Melton 0, 49.68; Bacchus Marsh 0, 14.90
B GRADE
North Ballarat 47 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Darley 61 d East Point 39
Sebastopol 42 d Melton 34
Sunbury 46 d Melton South 33
Redan 46 d Ballarat 24
LADDER: DARLEY 12 points, 210.34%; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 158.89; MELTON SOUTH 12, 128.57; Sebastopol 12, 117.46; REDAN 8, 125.49; LAKE WENDOUREE 8, 104.82; Sunbury 4, 120.69; East Point 4, 70.75; Melton 0, 59.46; Ballarat (FNC) 0, 57.64; Bacchus Marsh 0, 43.40
C GRADE
North Ballarat 40 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Darley 35 d East Point 20
Sebastopol 43 d Melton 16
Sunbury 40 d Melton South 25
Redan 28 d Ballarat 24
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 12 points, 347.83%; DARLEY 12, 269.77; SUNBURY 12, 214.04; Lake Wendouree 12, 154.17; REDAN 8, 142.42; EAST POINT 8, 84.13; Melton South 4, 108.60; North Ballarat 4, 82.76; Ballarat (FNC) 0, 60.40; MELTON 0, 34.56; Bacchus Marsh 0, 19.53
D GRADE
North Ballarat 29 d Bacchus Marsh 21
East Point 27 drew Darley 27
Sebastopol 31 d Melton 28
Sunbury 32 d Melton South 21
Ballarat 37 d Redan 18
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 12 points, 162.50%; SUNBURY 12, 156.92; BALLARAT (FNC) 12, 140.00; LAKE WENDOUREE 8, 112.50; NORTH BALLARAT 8, 105.00; MELTON SOUTH 8, 103.19; East Point 6, 86.57; Bacchus Marsh 4, 68.82; Darley 2, 95.77; Melton 0, 80.00; Redan 0, 63.04
E GRADE
East Point 25 d Darley 13
Sebastopol 25 d Melton 18
Melton South 38 d Sunbury 25
Redan 14 d Ballarat 12
North Ballarat 32 d Bacchus Marsh 12
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 12 points, 263.64%; SEBASTOPOL 12, 252.17; MELTON SOUTH 12, 152.94; NORTH BALLARAT 8, 133.93; DARLEY 8, 102.44; EAST POINT 8, 102.27; Redan 8, 100.00; Melton 4, 84.81; Sunbury 0, 71.60; Ballarat (FNC) 0, 45.90.
19/UNDER
Darley 54 d East Point 17
Sebastopol 75 d Melton 9
Melton South 34 d Sunbury 29
Ballarat 47 d Redan 28
North Ballarat 68 d Bacchus Marsh 5
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 12 points, 960.00%; DARLEY 12, 445.71; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 277.97; Melton South 8, 166.23; Ballarat (FNC) 8, 132.94; EAST POINT 8, 60.44; Sunbury 4, 110.87; Redan 4, 97.37; Lake Wendouree 4, 40.00; Melton 0, 17.39; Bacchus Marsh 0, 8.65
