The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Burra stay perfect, Lions send warning | Netball Rd 3 wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 30 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn O'Dwyer hustles for the loose ball against Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Kathryn O'Dwyer hustles for the loose ball against Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol is one of only three unbeaten sides left in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade after the Burra claimed an impressive win against Melton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.