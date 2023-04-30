Ballarat's charitable walker Alan Thorpe has again smashed out another impressive milestone, this time walking 900km in 30 days.
Mr Thorpe arrived at the D2E gym in Delacombe on Sunday to celebrate the achievement, after almost 1.1 million steps around the Ballarat region.
It was Mr Thorpe's third walking mission, after previously walking from Ballarat to South Australia in March last year, and 500km around Ballarat in October.
All three walks were done to raise awareness for men's mental health support and money for BeyondBlue.
His latest venture, once all donations have been finalised, will amount to $17,000 raised for the charity service.
Mr Thorpe said he was pleasantly surprised with how deeply his mission had resonated with the Ballarat community.
"Its about getting awareness out for blokes to speak up. I have had a handful of suicides in my family. I have struggled with my mental health, and doing this has just changed my mentality," he said.
"It has impacted more people than I thought it would. The messages of support I have gotten from doing this has been unreal."
Mr Thorpe said his walk took him to "just about every town around Ballarat", including places further afield such as Geelong and Colac.
"The first three days were tough because I picked Castlemaine first and that was a battle," he said.
"There were a lot of hills to get into Castlemaine. That was probably the hardest and I did that first. After that it just started flying by."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Each day he completed about 30 kilometres, all the while supported by his partner Kelly Cassidy, who was waiting at the finish line to congratulate him. Ms Cassidy said Mr Thorpe's resilience was inspiring to her and others.
"He is out there doing all of the walking, I am just there supporting him behind the scenes. It is all him. He goes out rain, hail or shine. He still gets out there every single day," she said.
Mr Thorpe now plans to complete a walk from Ballarat to Adelaide in September 2023.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.