A highly-regarded seminar series is returning to Ballarat in May, with a diverse lineup of local experts.
The Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute Twilight Talks series will return this autumn alongside the city's Heritage Festival.
In the second Twilight Talks series of the year, the May events will focus on the historical - from the history of music and entertainment in Ballarat, to its Chinese history.
Ballaarat Mechanics Institute vice-president and series host Prue Bentley said each event had been curated by the institute's team, and contains local talent and information.
"We usually do two or three a year and properly curate them with really good speakers, either people with research or an abiding interest in something that they are really keen to share with the wider Ballarat public. They are all locals. They all have really interesting things to say," she said.
"What we are finding that people are coming to these talks and learning something new. Every time I introduce them, I learn something new as well."
The May Twilight Talks series will begin on Wednesday with a session on Ballarat's music and entertainment history.
Ballarat Arts Alive vice-president Alisa DuBois and music history author Steve Rattle will speak at the event, which will tell the story of late 19th century Ballarat-born soprano Evelyn Scotney.
The second session, on May 10, will feature Ballarat Wireless Airgunners School member Peter Dowling and military memorial researcher Marion Snowdon speaking on the ways in which people pay respect to their fallen soldiers around the world.
The third talk on May 17 will have Veteran Car Club archivist Daryl Meek discuss vintage Australian motoring
The final two events will be part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival, with a talk on the restoration of Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute treasures and the Chinese history of Ballarat - to be hosted at the Ballarat Chinese Library.
