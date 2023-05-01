The Courier
BFNL 2023: Ballarat's Paddy Simpson sent to hospital against Redan

By Edward Holland
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:06am, first published May 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Ballarat's up-and-coming star Paddy Simpson is set for a stint on the sidelines following the Swans' round three loss to Redan. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Just one week after a best-on-ground performance in the Swans' win over Lake Wendouree, Paddy Simpson is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering an injury on Saturday.

