BFNL 2023: Swans top performer set for stint on sidelines

One of round two's top performers could miss up to two month's worth of football.
Just one week after a best-on-ground performance in the Swans' win over Lake Wendouree, Paddy Simpson is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering an injury on Saturday.
Simpson left the field after injuring his AC joint against Redan and went straight to hospital.
Ballarat coach Chris Maple expected his Swans to be without the young gun for four to six weeks.
"It is a massive loss," Maple said.
"For an already-young group, to lose one of our premier on-ballers, it is going to be difficult to fill the hole."
Simpson was driven into the ground following a marking contest in the opening quarter and took no further part in the Swans' defeat.
He was one of the top performers in round two with 37 disposals and two goals for a whopping 182 ranking points and will be a significant loss for the Swans.
Redan also suffered two injuries of its own during the 31-point victory.
The Lions finished the game down two rotations as Lincoln Barnes (leg) and Liam Hoy (ribs) both suffered injuries.
Hoy was a strong performer for the Lions in their round two clash with North Ballarat, finishing with 19 touches and a goal.
Learmonth was hopeful it would only be a couple weeks on the sidelines for Hoy but said the club would not rush his return.
Redan, which now holds a 2-1 win-loss record, returns to action against a winless Bacchus Marsh outfit in round four.
Ballarat goes head-to-head with East Point.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
