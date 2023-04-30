The Courier
CHFL round 2 in review: an insight into every game | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 30 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Learmonth tall Josh Findlay and Williamstown VFL player Joel Ottavi (Buninyong) go at it in a ruck duel at Learmonth. Picture by Adam Trafford.
A look at all eight games in the Central Highland Football League's second round on Saturday.

It was a day when some teams reinforced their status by remaining unbeaten and some landed their first premiership points, while others were left scratching their heads as to how to get their seasons back on track.

DUNNSTOWN V GORDON

Gordon coach Adam Toohey has heaped praise on his defence after a telling 19-point win over Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League at Dunnstown on Saturday.

