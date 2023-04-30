Learmonth tall Josh Findlay and Williamstown VFL player Joel Ottavi (Buninyong) go at it in a ruck duel at Learmonth. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A look at all eight games in the Central Highland Football League's second round on Saturday.



It was a day when some teams reinforced their status by remaining unbeaten and some landed their first premiership points, while others were left scratching their heads as to how to get their seasons back on track.

DUNNSTOWN V GORDON

Gordon coach Adam Toohey has heaped praise on his defence after a telling 19-point win over Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League at Dunnstown on Saturday.

He said a backline led by Gerard Clifford, Harry Biggs and Sam Griffiths repeatedly took the air out the Towners' attack to allow Gordon to take and then hold the ascendancy.

The reigning premier did not get everything its own way though.

Dunnstown surged late in the first and third quarters to keep its hopes alive, but either side of these the Towners did not have the answers inside their 50m arc.

They kicked just one goal in the second term after Gordon had booted five unanswered majors and then in the final period was close enough long enough, but their only two goals came all too late.

Toohey said the Eagles would take a lot out of the performance.

"We'll look back at this game later in the season and draw on what we were able to achieve."

While Dunnstown was unable to get any forward cohesion as it struggled to find targets near goal, Gordon grabbed its chances with Toohey booting four majors and Billy Griffiths and Connor Ascough, who each finished with two, a constant headache.

Gordon recruit Jarryd Graham was a livewire at contests and around the ball as a prolific possession-getter.

Flynn Stevenson was a big contributor for the Towners, while Connor Tangey, Ryan Walsh and Anthony Caligiuri got better the longer the match went. Jack Leonard (three goals) was their most dangerous forward.

Each side made late changes, with Mick Nolan making an unexpected return to replace Gordon recruit Jess Lampi, and Dunnstown calling up Nathan Duggan after key forward Tom Wardell withdrew.

Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said a lot of damage was done in the second quarter when Gordon dominated territory and the scoreboard.

He said overall Gordon was cleaner with its ball use.

"Unfortunately we turned the ball over too often. You can't do that against good sides. You're going to get hurt. We just need to keep working on finishing off our work better."

As well as missing out on the premiership points, Dunnstown has lost key defender Pat Britt for three to four weeks with a strained hamstring.

One of his opponents, Gordon tall forward and part-time ruckman Brendan Sutcliffe was also sidelined with hamstring trouble late in the game.

Mark Gunnell also struggled with the effects of a corked leg.

Clayton Winter suffered concussion and will miss the Eagles' third round encounter with Learmonth.

Gordon 3.2 8.5 13.6 14.11 (95)

Dunnstown 5.0 6.0 10.4 12.4 (76)

GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 4, R.Ranieri 2, B.Griffiths 2, C.Ascough 2, C.Reynolds 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, J.Graham 1, B.Schiltz 1; Dunnstown: J.Leonard 3, M.Djordjevic 1, M.Henderson 1, R.Adams 1, S.Mackie 1, J.Calvitto 1, C.Tangey 1, W.Henderson 1, M.Tuddenham 1, J.Stefani 1

BEST - Gordon: Z.Ryan, G.Clifford, H.Biggs, M.Griffiths, J.Clampit, J.Graham; Dunnstown: C.Tangey, J.Leonard, R.Walsh, R.Adams, A.Caligiuri, F.Stevenson

BUNGAREE V SPRINGBANK

Bungaree has given its early season some real impetus after downing arch-rival Springbank.

A year ago the Tigers triumphed by 79 points, but this time it was Bungaree's turn by 26 points to remain unbeaten.

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said in contrast to their opening round win over Rokewood-Corindhap, the Demons won this contest on their own terms.

"I felt other than patches in the second and fourth (quarters), we played the way we wanted to play.

"We could have hit the scoreboard a little harder, but it was really pleasing.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves.

"We're mindful that they had a few out and weren't at full strength."

Waight said back-to-back wins gave the Demons a chance to set up their season.

He said it was important that Bungaree kept its focus.

"We need to knuckle down."

The Demons are keen to keep their run going against Beaufort and go to a bye with a clean sheet.

Springbank looked the most threatened in the second and fourth terms, but these were the only quarters in which it kicked goals.

Bungaree 3.4 5.7 7.12 8.15 (63)

Springbank 0.2 3.4 3.7 5.7 (37)

GOALS - Bungaree : J.Murphy 3, T.Elliott 1, L.Fitzpatrick 1, B.Dodd 1, J.Sardo 1; Springbank: T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, A.Grace 1

BEST - Bungaree: J.Murphy, I.Quick, J.Gallagher, M.Lawless, D.Murphy, B.Willian; Springbank: J.Maher, T.Finco, R.Maher, S.Donegan, J.Thompson, J.White

CARNGHAM-LINTON V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP

Carngham-Linton's dream start to the Central Highlands Football League season continues.

The Saints remain unbeaten after surprising Rokewood-Corindhap at Linton on Saturday.

Carngham-Linton, which leading into the season had not tasted success since mid-2019, is one of six teams on two wins after as many rounds.

For the second week in a row, the Saints had to draw on all their resolve to hold on - with the margin just five points.

Recruit Matt Knight gave Carngham-Linton the lead for the last time at the 23-minute mark in the final term after the visitors had kicked out to a seven-point lead.

The Grasshoppers threw everything at the Saints over the next seven minutes, but were unable to break through.

While Carngham-Linton is on a high, the loss is a massive setback for the winless Rokewood-Corindhap.

A turning point came in the second quarter.

Rokewood-Corindhap was in control until a free kick allowed the Saints to kick back-to-back goals without a centre bounce following the first.

This closed the gap to less than a goal on a night when scoring was far from easy.

Leadership was again instrumental for Carngham-Linton, with captain Wayne Bruty and Nick O'Brien providing the inspiration.

Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said after being bottled up by the Grasshoppers early, the Saints had adopted a more attacking style to open up the game.

He said they had put a focus on going playing more direct, and their fitness had allowed them to deliver.

"Our leg speed is our strength. We do play a Russian roulette style in a sense. We're backing ourselves. We get the ball and run.

"It's giving the boys confidence being given the licence to take the game on."

Scoble said with Rokewood-Corindhap not being able to convert as it would have liked in front goal - it kicked 7.17 - the Saints had been able to capitalise.

He did not shy away from the importance of the back-to-back goals late in the second.

Scoble said there was no doubt that was a significant moment.

"After getting those two goals we went into half-time with a real belief."

Josh Foley and Brad McDonald were match-winners in attack with three goals apiece for the Saints.

Matthew Aikman, Jackson Ford and Aaron Gercovich toiled through the midfield for Rokewood-Corindhap, but too often their work went unrewarded with it off target all too often.

Carngham-Linton 0.2 4.5 7.9 9.10 (64)

Rokewood Corindhap 3.4 4.10 5.13 7.17 (59)

GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 3, J.Foley 3, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, J.Savige 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Parkin 3, L.Colledge 2, M.Lockyer 1, M.Aikman 1

BEST - Carngham-Linton: W.Bruty, N.O'Brien, T.Raven, J.Foley, T.Clark, K.Raven; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, J.Ford, E.Denouden, M.McLaughlin, A.Gercovich, M.Brehaut

NEWLYN V WAUBRA

Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody is rapt with the start the Cats have made to the season.

They notched up their second win, defeating Waubra by 45 points, at Waubra.

Newlyn now has a bye before facing Buninyong, Gordon and Hepburn in consecutive weeks.

Darmody said the Cats had to earn the win with Waubra having the better of the opening quarter before they broke the match open with six-goal second half.

"Have to be happy with a 2-0 start (to the year).

"Early season wins are important. We'll take what we can out of them to ensure we improve and go into a big month with confidence."

Waubra coach Trav Ford was encouraged by the Roos in his first match in charge.

"We showed that our best is good enough. We just didn't do it for long enough."

"There were times in the first half we were on top. The first quarter was really good.

"We couldn't sustain and they were very well organised."

Ford said looking at the make of his side, the Roos were lacking a tall forward.

Newlyn 3.5 9.6 12.7 14.11 (90)

Waubra 4.2 5.5 6.5 6.9 (45)

GOALS - Newlyn: not supplied. Waubra: H.Bond 1, S.Whiting 1, J.Knights 1, J.Lukich 1

BEST - Newlyn: C.Giampaolo, L.Prendergast, E.Currie, D.Wehrung, S.Willmott, M.Tilley; Waubra: G.Lukich, S.Whiting, J.Lukich, N.Moran, H.Bond, B.Colligan

CLUNES V BALLAN

Clunes remains unbeaten after a a fighting nine-point win over Ballan at Clunes.

Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent indicated in the lead-up he felt the Blues could give this game a real shake.

Although they came up just short, they certainly lived to his expectations and pushed the Magpies all the way.

Clunes coach Luke Davidson described the win as "ugly", but one which might be the difference at the end of the season.

"It was a tale of two halves.

"We were inaccurate in front of goal in the first half (with 3.8). We righted that and it was probably what got us over the line in a tight contest," he said.

Ballan led by three points at quarter time and also hit the front early in the last quarter before Clunes responded with three majors to get the game back on its terms and secure the win.

Davidson said Sydney Swans VFL player Will Collis had played up to expectations in his first appearance for the club.

"We weren't expecting him to come out and tear the game apart with 50 touches and four goals.

"He made a valuable contribution.

"Whenever he got the ball you could see his class.

"We moved him forward in the last term and he kicked the goal which gave us some breathing space."

Davidson said with this game under his belt Collis would have a much better understanding of the Clunes make-up next time he played.

He said having Collis on board for the day had created enormous interest in the town and across the competition.

Broadbent said while Ballan missed out on the win he was extremely proud of the effort.

"Our endeavour was good, our indicators good.

"We battled hard. It was one of those days when they had a buffer over us for most of the day," he said.

The Blues were not helped by the loss of new midfielder David Stretton with a strained hamstring in the first half, but on the plus side the performance of promising teenager Jack Jarvis with four goals was an eye-catcher.

Clunes 2.4 3.8 6.11 9.12 (66)

Ballan 3.1 4.2 6.5 8.9 (57)

GOALS - Clunes: J.Fazio 4, J.Simson 2, N.Clarke 2, W.Collis 1; Ballan: J.Jarvis 4, J.Kurzman 2, H.Bongart 1, M.Yates 1

BEST - Clunes: J.Thompson, C.Newton, J.Simson, W.Collis, N.Clarke, J.Fazio; Ballan: S.Pye, J.Homewood, J.Jarvis, R.Bongart, M.Yates, S.Crea

DAYLESFORD V HEPBURN

Hepburn finished all over neighbour Daylesford to run away with a 103-point win at Daylesford.

The top side kicked nine goals in the last quarter and the Bulldogs had no answer.

And the Burras did it without dominant ruckman Sean Tighe and tall Jackson Carrick.

Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said despite what the scoreboard indicated it was a physical with the cross-town rivalry to the fore.

He said the hit-out had further enabled the Burras to blow away some early cobwebs as they built towards some big assignments in the weeks ahead.

Dunnstown is the first of these in round three.

Banner said hopefully the good signs from the last term would put Hepburn in good stead for the clash with the Towners.

Hepburn grabbed the ascendancy with a five-goal first quarter and although Daylesford stemmed the flow in the second it could not bridge the gap.

Andy McKay kicked five of Hepburn's goals.

Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs had run out of legs.

"They broke us down with their spread and run."

He said it had taken Daylesford a while to get going, even though the pressure and effort was there.

Jarrad said Daylesford had produced its best football of the day in the third term, but sustaining it was too much.

"They're so efficient with their ball use."

Daylesford lost Xavier Walsh as a late withdrawal, but the good news was the performance of Michael Cummings on his return from a serious leg injury.

He kicked two goals and will be improved by the outing.

Hepburn 5.4 6.7 11.8 20.11 (131)

Daylesford 0.0 1.2 4.3 4.4 (28)

GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 5, D.O'Halloran 2, B.Pedretti 2, R.Ferraro 2, D.Dennis 1, M.Banner 1, B.Coffey 1, B.McKay 1, J.Hogan 1, N.Johns 1, M.McKay 1, M.Notman 1; Daylesford : M.Cummings 2, B.Jones 1, T.Conroy 1

BEST - Hepburn: J.Hogan, J.Grant, N.Johns, B.Pedretti, D.O'Halloran, F.Anscombe; Daylesford: J.Evans, B.Jones, L.Hall, T.Nesbitt, J.Browne, J.Briggs

CRESWICK V SKIPTON

Skipton has its season up and running.

The Emus had their first win at the expense of Creswick.

However, the Emus had to earn it, with the margin just 30 points at Creswick

It was an ideal response to their shock loss to Carngham-Linton first-up.

Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the Emus had treated it as a reset.

"We spoke about essentially restarting the season after the disappointment of the previous week.

"We went in with a clear mindset and fresh start.

"We had a bit of a hangover from the game and it took us a quarter to get going, but we played our best footy of the year so far in the second quarter."

Creswick coach Paul Borchers is confident the Wickers are on the right track.

"We made more progress, but again we had one really poor quarter.

"Those lapses are the difference at the moment."

Creswick led an inaccurate Skipton at quarter time, but went missing in the second term - leaving the door open for the Emus to add six goals.

This gave Skipton a handy 24-point break and this was the way it generally stayed.

"We knew they were going to come hard (in the second), but we could stem their momentum. Credit to them."

Borchers said despite the loss he was pleased the way Creswick played out the game - kicking three goals to two in the final stanza.

He said last year the margin might have blown right out.

"You have to take what positives you can out of every game and that was one."

Creswick lost Nick Cochrane during the game with a shoulder issue.

Skipton 0.5 6.9 9.12 11.14 (80)

Creswick 2.2 3.3 4.5 7.8 (50)

GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 5, P.Graham 3, J.Draffin 2, L.Stranks 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 3, J.Mcintyre 1, N.Pantzidis 1, L.Scheele 1, L.Blake 1

BEST - Skipton: P.Graham, D.Kilpatrick, R.Monument, M.Gilbert, T.Hughes, M.Romeril; Creswick: D.Whitfield, J.McIntyre, E.Henderson, L.Blake, B.Plover, B.Cochrane

LEARMONTH V BUNINYONG

Learmonth coach Jake Dunne was happy to bank the first premiership points of the season in front of a home crowd.

The Lakies held off Buninyong by nine points.

He indicated Learmonth was its own worst enemy early.,

"We were a little sloppy in the first half and gave Buninyong an opportunity."

Dunne said despite losing to Newlyn in the opening round, Learmonth had done a lot right in that match and had built on that against Buninyong.

"The midfield did a really good job - responding after probably having its colours lowered last week.

"I think that's where took the ascendancy.

"They gave the forwards plenty of good looks, but unfortunately we didn't make full use of them."

Learmonth 1.3 4.8 7.10 8.14 (62)

Buninyong 1.2 2.5 5.6 7.11 (53)

GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, J.Dunne 2, C.Kimber 1, M.Rowe 1, M.Judd 1, N.Gittings 1; Buninyong: J.Robertson 2, A.Domic 2, J.Milgate 1, J.Rodgers 1, D.Sliwa 1

BEST- Learmonth: C.Smith, K.Swan, C.Kimber, B.Powell, T.Martin, J.Rae; Buninyong: F.Hunt, J.Rodgers, D.Sliwa, D.Kelly, J.Milgate, G.Lovett