BFNL 2023: Former AFL stars shine on Saturday | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Please note: Video footage has not been made available for round three.
Darley 14.16 (100) d East Point 9.7 (61)
It is now three-consecutive weeks talking about Brett Bewley and for that, I apologise.
But it is hard not to talk about him when he had 48 touches and three goals (yep) in a 39-point victory.
Redan 14.11 (95) d Ballarat 9.10 (64)
Izaac Grant could be the man to lead the Lions to finals with another masterful performance on Saturday.
Grant booted a whopping six goals from his 25 touches in the win over Ballarat.
It was an all-around performance by the Bloods in their come-from-behind win over Lake Wendouree but one man led the way with 39 disposals.
Jordyn Cotter continues to rack up possessions for Melton to start the season with 28 kicks and 11 handballs on Saturday.
North Ballarat 18.13 (121) d Bacchus Marsh 7.11 (53)
North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne has been seriously impressive since returning to the side in round two.
The up-and-coming star had 38 touches and a goal in a best-on-ground performance against Bacchus Marsh.
Sunbury 25.21 (171) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
It was the Cody Brand show at Melton Recreation Reserve as the former AFL player booted an equal-league best six goals in the Lions' win over the Bloods.
Brand's six-goal haul came with 10 marks and 15 touches.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.