King vows to review 'Clogged' rail and road pipeline

By Tess Ikonomou, Michelle Grattan
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:16am, first published 7:11am
The Infrastructure Investment Program review will not look at projects already under construction. (Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS)
Infrastructure Minister and Ballarat federal member Catherine King will take the blow-torch to a bloated national infrastructure program that she claims has got too big and costly.

