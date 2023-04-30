King vows to review 'Clogged' rail and road pipeline

Infrastructure Minister and Ballarat federal member Catherine King will take the blow-torch to a bloated national infrastructure program that she claims has got too big and costly.
The "clogged" multi-billion dollar road and rail infrastructure program will be reviewed, with the federal government vowing to clean it up to deliver nation-shaping projects.
Minister King will announce a 90-day review by an expert panel that specialises in land transport infrastructure.
The review of the Infrastructure Investment Program will not look at projects already under construction, or election pledges made by the government.
The infrastructure pipeline is worth $120 billion and has 738 projects, 162 of which have a government commitment of $5 million or less.
This is in comparison to 146 projects when Labor was last in power a decade ago.
Ms King said a properly functioning infrastructure investment pipeline meant projects can be delivered within time frames and budgets with greater certainty.
"It is time to clean up the mess left by the Liberals and Nationals clogging the pipeline with 'press release projects' - announced but unable to be delivered," she said.
"This review will put confidence back into the investment pipeline, benefiting the states and territories and the communities we all serve."
The ambitious Brisbane to Melbourne inland railway has already been reviewed and guaranteed. The review, by Kerry Schott, recommended a number of ways to improve its delivery.
King said that under the Coalition, the number of projects had blown out from from nearly 150 to 800.
"Projects were left without adequate funding or resources, projects without real benefits to the public were approved, and the clogged pipeline has caused delays and overruns in important, nation building projects," she said.
Many projects never started, and some 160 had a commitment of $5 million or under.
The government needed to fix the situation. "Australia should have a pipeline of land transport infrastructure projects that are genuinely nation-building, economically sustainable and resilient to our changing climate," King said.
The review will be done by Reece Waldock, a former director-general of the Western Australian transport department, Clare Gardiner-Barnes, a member of the Infrastructure Australia board, and Mike Mrdak, who once headed the federal infrastructure department.
States, territories and local government will be consulted in the review. It is seen as an opportunity for states to name any projects they are no longer committed to.
"A properly functioning infrastructure investment pipeline means projects can be delivered with more confidence about timeframes and budgets," King said.
"Easing the pressure on the construction sector will help drive inflation lower and deliver more predictable investment and delivery outcomes from governments."
Labor accuses the Coalition of using the infrastructure program for massive pork barrelling. It says when it took office only 19% of the infrastructure investment program projects with a federal government contribution under $50 million were in seats the ALP held before the election.
State and territory governments agreed to support the review at a meeting of national cabinet, with local governments to be consulted as the government considers priority projects and their ability to be delivered.
Infrastructure Australia forecasts as from May, there will be a shortage of about 95,000 workers on public infrastructure projects nationwide.
This article originally appeared in the The Conversation
