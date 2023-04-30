Review of 'clogged' rail and road pipeline does not bode well for regional projects

Infrastructure Minister and Ballarat federal member Catherine King's snap review of big projects still in the planning stage hints at a leaner federal budget as it attempts to "unclog" the infrastructure pipeline.
The multi-billion dollar road and rail infrastructure program will be reviewed this year, with the federal government vowing to clean it up to deliver nation-shaping projects.
But this could also leave a number of road and rail projects across the region that directly affect Ballarat in limbo.
Ms King spoke at Lake Wendouree on Monday, announcing a 90-day snap review of $120 billion worth of planned Federal infrastructure projects over the next decade..
Ms King said infrastructure promised as a Labor election commitment would be exempt - including Melbourne's controversial suburban rail loop, which has so far attracted $2.2 billion in Federal funds.
"Heading into the (May 9) budget, what we found over the course of the last few months is that it's very clear the infrastructure investment pipeline is not sustainable as it is," she said.
"Some of these projects had no funding to build them and no co-funding partner."
Ms King said some of the projects were announced under the previous government with little detail.
"I want to know that these projects are actually deliverable," she said. "There were 150 projects in the pipeline when we were last in Government - and now there are almost 800."
The Airport Rail also appears to be exempt but Ms King would not be drawn on other pressing projects that it is hoped the federal government would part fund, including Western Freeway upgrades at Rockbank, Warrenheip and Beaufort.
"No it doesn't include the airport rail but certainly that will remain in the budget," she said despite recognising the delays it was experiencing. "The $5 billion invested by the Commonwealth Government - is there on the table."
Despite telling parliament in 2019 that the section of freeway at Rockbank would double in volume by 2031 and needed to be a priority, so far there remains only a commitment for a $10 million business case to upgrade the section and she said the responsibility for the project lay with the state government.
The same applied to the dangerous Western Highway intersection at Warrenheip that has been mooted for an upgrade since 1996.
"Again that would be up to the Victorian State Government to come to the Commonwealth to say that this is one of the projects this is a priority for the Western Highway and we'll work with the Victorian State Government on that," Ms King said.
Ms King said the infrastructure review would focus on road and rail projects - and not hospitals.
She also said she was keen to create a "resilient" freight network.
The results of the review will be announced sometime after July 28
What the decision means for projects that could impact Ballarat, including Geelong Fast Rail, is not yet certain.
The former federal government committed $2 billion to the project that will direct more trains through Werribee and free up other regional lines.
The state government has also said that Melton electrification, a key to freeing up the Ballarat line, would not be undertaken until the Geelong project is complete.
This means giving western Melbourne growth suburbs a suburban rail service and avoiding overcrowding on the Ballarat V/line service could be at least a decade away.
The national infrastructure pipeline is worth $120 billion and has 738 projects, 162 of which have a government commitment of $5 million or less.
This is in comparison to 146 projects when Labor was last in power a decade ago.
Ms King said a properly functioning infrastructure investment pipeline meant projects can be delivered within time frames and budgets with greater certainty.
"It is time to clean up the mess left by the Liberals and Nationals clogging the pipeline with 'press release projects' - announced but unable to be delivered," she said.
"This review will put confidence back into the investment pipeline, benefiting the states and territories and the communities we all serve."
The ambitious Brisbane to Melbourne inland railway has already been reviewed and guaranteed. The review, by Kerry Schott, recommended a number of ways to improve its delivery.
King said that under the Coalition, the number of projects had blown out from from nearly 150 to 800.
"Projects were left without adequate funding or resources, projects without real benefits to the public were approved, and the clogged pipeline has caused delays and overruns in important, nation building projects," she said.
Many projects never started, and some 160 had a commitment of $5 million or under.
The government needed to fix the situation. "Australia should have a pipeline of land transport infrastructure projects that are genuinely nation-building, economically sustainable and resilient to our changing climate," King said.
The review will be done by Reece Waldock, a former director-general of the Western Australian transport department, Clare Gardiner-Barnes, a member of the Infrastructure Australia board, and Mike Mrdak, who once headed the federal infrastructure department.
States, territories and local government will be consulted in the review. It is seen as an opportunity for states to name any projects they are no longer committed to.
"A properly functioning infrastructure investment pipeline means projects can be delivered with more confidence about timeframes and budgets," King said.
"Easing the pressure on the construction sector will help drive inflation lower and deliver more predictable investment and delivery outcomes from governments."
Labor accuses the Coalition of using the infrastructure program for massive pork barrelling. It says when it took office only 19% of the infrastructure investment program projects with a federal government contribution under $50 million were in seats the ALP held before the election.
State and territory governments agreed to support the review at a meeting of national cabinet, with local governments to be consulted as the government considers priority projects and their ability to be delivered.
Infrastructure Australia forecasts as from May, there will be a shortage of about 95,000 workers on public infrastructure projects nationwide.
