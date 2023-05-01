Federation University staff to strike on Wednesday

The Courier
Federation University staff to strike over pay, conditions

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:30pm
Lecturers, student support staff, librarians and other staff at Federation University will walk off the job on Wednesday, cancelling classes and other services as they strike for 24 hours for better pay and improved working conditions.

