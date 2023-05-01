Federation University staff to strike on Wednesday

Lecturers, student support staff, librarians and other staff at Federation University will walk off the job on Wednesday, cancelling classes and other services as they strike for 24 hours for better pay and improved working conditions.
Hundreds of staff in Ballarat and Federation University's other campuses will take the action in response to what they have described as a "truly shocking" salary offer from university chiefs and little movement on conditions during their enterprise bargaining negotiations.
National Tertiary Education Union members took strike action last November, timed to be outside of the teaching semester to avoid full disruption for students, and voted in February to take action in the first week of may unless there was a satisfactory outcome at the bargaining table.
Negotiations and enterprise bargaining have been ongoing for more than six months.
NTEU Federation University branch president Dr Mathew Abbott said senior management had offered a 2.2 per cent increase per annum, significantly lower than the increase agreed to at other Australian universities in this round of bargaining.
"This is not just a 'lowball' salary offer but a genuinely disrespectful one," Dr Abbott said.
"Staff members are dealing with the impact of inflation and rises in the cost of living, after accepting a low offer from senior management in the last round of bargaining."
In addition to wage rises, staff have called for better consultation and job security.
"A view of staff members is management used COVID as an opportunity to push through lots of very unpopular and destructive changes, especially job cuts. What we are pushing for here ... is some restrictions on frequency of change process and job cuts," Dr Abbott said.
"We want to require them to regularly give a report after pushing through change processes - they should have to follow up whether or not goals have been reached, and should be laying out what goals are in a measurable way.
"The hope is by restricting frequency of change a little bit no one should be up for redundancy more than once during the life of the agreement ... and imposing a reporting system might motivate them to do a bit better and involve staff more."
Other claims include ability to work from home when it will not have a negative operational impact, equitable superannuation contributions for casual employees and proper job classification.
A Federation University spokesperson said the university, like the sector more broadly, faced significant financial challenges from the pandemic, volatility in global economic markets and a more restrictive approach to international student visas and inflation.
"Federation is reporting a large net operating deficit for 2022 because of these factors and these challenges remain," a spokesperson said.
"We believe the offer made to the unions achieves the right balance between providing our staff with a fair wage outcome and the university's strategic objective to be strong and sustainable. For the average wage earner at Federation the offer equates to an over 10 per cent salary increase over the life of the agreement in recognition of current cost of living pressures.
"Negotiations with the unions continue in good faith and we remain hopeful of reaching a fair and sustainable outcome for our hard-working staff."
Dr Abbott said the university had substantial cash reserves and could easily afford a fair wage increase.
"Federation University management says declining student enrolment and poor retention make it impossible for them to agree to our reasonable counter proposal on salary," he said.
"Staff members are highly concerned about student numbers too, of course, but this is the result of irrational and unsustainable cuts and underinvestment from senior management over the past few years. It's beyond time for the university to invest properly in staff, high quality teaching and proper student support. This is the only way to make our university sustainable."
Both sides met on Monday for further negotiations but no agreement was reached.
The strike is part of a concerted campaign among Victorian universities across the state to address a "crisis in working conditions" with job insecurity, excessive working hours and workload, and pay failing to keep pace with cost of living pressures.
