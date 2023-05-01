MINERS Rest trainer Henry Dwyer will use Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase (3450m), the feature event on the opening day of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, as a chance to get his nine-year-old gelding Riding High a run leading into the Australian Steeple in two weeks.
Riding High is having his first run over the jumps in almost a year and will take on the classic opening day feature race, but will avoid Thursday Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) with a goal to conquests later in the season.
The gelding will be fresh over the jumps this campaign, having trailed well in recent weeks.
"He had a tendon injury after he won over the jumps at Pakenham last year, so it's been just over 12 months since he's gone over the jumps," Dwyer said. "We've given him three or four runs back on the flat and now he's ready to get going back on the jumps. He had two trials and he seems in really good order.
"We probably don't want a wet track, so all the rain is expected to come around about 3pm, so hopefully it holds off for him. He doesn't quite handle the heavy, he goes alright on the slow though."
Dwyer said connections had resisted the temptation to chase the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"We just thought it was a bit early in the preparation to send him to the Grand Annual, so we'll aim for the Australian Steeple in a couple of weeks time," he said.
"The Brierly is a big race, but once you get to the level that he is, with quite a high rating, you've got to go to those better races now.
"There's a few good horses in the race. Flying Agent has come up favourite, he's beaten Flying Agent a couple of time before, as Flying Agent has beaten us a couple of times.
"Flying Agent is first up over the jumps as well, I think our guy is fit enough to go to the Brierly, it's now just a matter of whether he's good enough."
Dwyer said he hopes to have a runner in Thursday's Warrnambool Cup, with Irish Butterfly, who won easily on Saturday, having paid up acceptances.
