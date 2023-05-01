Wet April breaks four month Ballarat dry spell

Ballarat has recorded its wettest April in three years with the rainfall total the first above average month since last Spring.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport in Mitchell Park recorded 87mm for the month the wettest month since last November when an La Nina spring brought two record rainfall months and a 388 mm falling across the season.
This was followed by a drier summer with only 52 percent of the normal mean summer rainfall of 132.4 mm falling in Ballarat.
The April total has now brought the year to date totals closer to average with 154.6mm falling so far or about 88 percent of the mean rainfall to April
The rain fall events in April occurred largely on half a dozen key wet days with 21.4 millimetres of rain between 9am on Saturday, April 15 and 9am on Sunday, April 16.
It was the highest amount of rainfall for the month, with 16.4 millimetres and 16.2 millimetres falling on April 7 and 8.
April's rain is up on previous years, with almost 50 millimetres recorded in April, 2022 and 21.2 millimetres in April 2021.
But those totals were nowhere near the 104 millimetres that fell in April 2020.
Ballarat recorded it's wettest October on record last year, when 204.8 millimetres fell around the city. Consistent and heavy rain and storms, which impacted the majority of Victoria caused wide-spread flooding in the region, impacting previously flood-hit towns including Skipton and Clunes.
But there are some signs the above average rainfall of April is more of an anomaly than a return to normal.
Despite the conditions, the Bureau of Meteorology in March issued a 'watch' for El Nino conditions but so far this remains neutral, meaning only a 50 percent chance of it developing over the winter.
"El Nino typically suppresses rainfall in eastern Australia during the winter and spring months," it noted in its monthly ENSO update last month.
"The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is neutral. All models suggest that a positive IOD event may develop in the coming months. A positive IOD can supress winter and spring rainfall over much of Australia, potentially exacerbating the drying effect of El Nino. Long-range forecasts of IOD made in autumn have lower accuracy than those made at other times of the year."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.