Five PhD students have started their doctorates in Ballarat, taking a deep dive into the region's history while working with some of the city's biggest institutions.
The Australian Catholic University Graduate Industry Research Program has bought the five to Ballarat to undertake research projects to explore and develop Ballarat's heritage and art history.
Art curator, museum director and consultant Kelly Gellatly will work with the Art Gallery of Ballarat to complete her PhD, highlighting the different perspectives and experiences of nation building conveyed through the work of female artists.
Ms Gellatly had always wanted to do her PhD, but the opportunity had not previously arisen.
"I always wanted to do a PhD. It's something I've thought about on and off for years but I always had big all-encompassing roles that didn't allow that time and dedicated head space," she said.
"I could never pin down what that single focus would be but it really appealed to me and this wonderful arts industry PhD is like bringing my working life and a gift together."
The doctoral candidates will work closely with Ballarat-based historians Dr Benjamin Mountford and Dr David McGinniss and receive mentoring from Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison and other ACU academics.
Each candidate's research is co-funded and co-designed with ACU's local industry partners including the City of Ballarat, the Art Gallery of Ballarat and Sovereign Hill.
Dr Mountford said the research would bring fresh perspectives to the history of Ballarat and regional Victoria.
"Ballarat is a city where arts and culture is fundamental to who we are and to our economy," he said.
"Arts and culture are vital to the economy and to the wellbeing of communities across regional Victoria as well. Each of the PhDs will focus on a particular aspect of Ballarat's history and bring new research and understanding to the city and the wider region."
Ms Gellatly said she was looking forward to exploring the AGB's vast collection.
"I can bring all that experience and knowledge as a curator ... but that openness and focus on a collection I know, but not as well as being a curator in the institution. I can come at it with fresh eyes," she said.
"Because the Art Gallery of Ballarat collection is so incredibly rich it gives us the opportunity to look at the way we use art history to often reinforce the big stories we tell ourselves as a nation of who we are. I'm interest in how they might change if we introduce the work of more historical women artists in to that story as well as contemporary women artists."
Ms Gellatly's fellow scholars include Ella Birt, who will document LGBTIQ+ histories of the West Goldfields region to explore if documenting and displaying LGBTIQ+ histories in regional areas can foster a sense of connection for younger LGBTIQ+ community members, and Sharni Brownbridge will explore the presence of women on the Ballarat goldfields and their involvement in the events leading up to and following the Eureka Stockade.
Artist, curator and arts educator Ebony Gulliver will also work with the Art Gallery of Ballarat to probe the interconnection between curated exhibitions and broader social and political histories, while Lachlan Peters will develop a work on fashion history throughout the gold rush era, including key links to the cultural expression of the diverse groups who lived and worked throughout this historical period using fashion and dress as a lens to view the cultural exchange between First Nations peoples, colonial settlers, and other immigrants to the goldfields.
ACU dean of National School of Arts and Humanities Professor Joy Damousi said the program offered doctoral students a chance to undertake real-world research and make a positive contribution to Ballarat.
"The new industry PhD program reflects ACU's ongoing commitment to fostering links in the local community and promoting research and training in the arts and humanities," she said. "ACU is excited to partner with key regional stakeholders to give our doctoral students an opportunity to undertake industry-relevant research while earning their PhD."
The five will complete standard PhD work including an 80,000 to 100,000 word thesis but other outcomes may also ensue including exhibitions, publications, programming and more.
