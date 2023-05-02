The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Brenton Coad from Victoria Bowls Club wins state singles title

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenton Coad has won the champion of champions crown for Victoria. Picture by Adam Trafford
Brenton Coad has won the champion of champions crown for Victoria. Picture by Adam Trafford

VICTORIA bowler Brenton Coad has taken out the state's Champion of Champions bowls tournament and will head to Perth later in the year to clash with Australia's best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.