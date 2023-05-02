VICTORIA bowler Brenton Coad has taken out the state's Champion of Champions bowls tournament and will head to Perth later in the year to clash with Australia's best.
Coad, who returned and helped Victoria to a dominant Saturday pennant win this season, defeated Lilydale's Joshua Sanders 25-18 in Saturday's grand final.
To make the final, he first defeated Reino Brunnenmeyer from Chilton 25-21, then Ocean Grove's Tyson Cromie, also 25-21, then he won a huge semi-final victory over Kris Paine of Dandenong 25-6, taking that momentum into the grand final.
Coad said the win was clearly the highlight of his sporting life.
"It's my first Victoria title," he said. "It's a dream come true. I wasn't even going to go into the club singles at Victoria, then to win that, win the local champion-of-champions, then the Victoria, it's massive, it's the highlight of my career.
"I didn't really know what I would be able to do this year. I've had five years off and this has been my return. I was mainly just going to play pennant and see where it took me, and it's all come together well.
Coad revealed his love of the game had returned this season after taking some time away.
"I'd played for 17 years before that and found I'd lost a bit of love for the game," he said.
"But when I came back, I just got into some really good form and put in plenty of practice with my dad who plays as well, we just sort of started practicing two or three times a week together, and as it turned we had a great season at pennant.
"I think being in a successful team, being back being able to play with friends I hadn't seen in a while, that all helped."
Coad will now head to Western Australia in October for the national championship. The winner of that gets a ticket to represent Australia at the world titles.
Coad said he would put up his best foot forward in October and would take advantage of the carpet greens at Victoria and the undercover green at Sebastopol to get his training in leading into the nationals.
"It would be an incredible achievement if i could win it, you couldn't put into word what it would mean," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.