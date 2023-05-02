The Courier
Ballarat trained Riding High fourth in the Breirly Steeple at Warrnambool's May Carnival

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Britannicus ridden by Aaron Kuru on his way to winning the Brierly Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Tuesday. Picture by Getty Images
Britannicus ridden by Aaron Kuru on his way to winning the Brierly Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Tuesday. Picture by Getty Images

THE Ballarat-trained Riding High has finished fourth in the Brierly Steeplechase (3450m), the feature race on the opening day of the Warrnmabool May Racing Carnival on Tuesday.

General news and sports journalist

