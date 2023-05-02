THE Ballarat-trained Riding High has finished fourth in the Brierly Steeplechase (3450m), the feature race on the opening day of the Warrnmabool May Racing Carnival on Tuesday.
Riding High, trained at Miners Rest by Henry Dwyer, was having his first jumps start this campaign having built form and fitness in the the past few weeks.
However, the nine-year-old gelding was no match for the Warrnmabool-trained Britannicus which won by two lengths from pre-race favourite Flying Agent, with grey Valec, a further length-and-a-half back in third. Riding High was 7.5 lengths off the winner.
it was a tough run event with three of the 10 horses failing to finish including Horsham-trained pair Inayforhay, trained by Paul Preusker, and stablemate St Arnica, which fell.
Should Riding High come through the run well, it is expected that he will head to the Australian Steeple at Sandown on May 21 rather than head to Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase, the feature event of the three-day carnival.
Dwyer is expected to saddle up Saturday's big winner at Sandown, Irish Butterfly in the Warrnambool Cup, who expected to be among the leading contenders.
