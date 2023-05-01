Thomas Ladd wasn't sure what career he wanted to pursue, but a chance call in late 2021 set him on the path to becoming a qualified plumber - a goal he'll now achieve before he turns 21.
Thomas, 17, is one of 27 students from eight schools across the greater Ballarat region enrolled in the Head Start school-based apprenticeship and traineeship program at Federation TAFE.
The program allows years 10 to 12 students to complete an apprenticeship or traineeship while still finishing school and receive paid on-the-job training that contributes to their VCE, VCE Vocational Major or Victorian Pathways Certificate and leads to a qualification.
Thomas started a school-based apprenticeship in 2021 with Ballarat Gasfitters, and started his training with Federation in February 2022, while attending Ballarat High School.
But he recently switched to a full-time apprenticeship.
"My dad is an engineer and he told me about what he does. I can't see myself sitting in an office and really wanted to be hands-on which is how I've always been in learning ... so Dad said a trade was the way to go," Thomas said.
After inquiring with Head Start and listing some of the trades he might be interested in, including plumbing, he got a call.
"I actually just got offered plumbing and gave it a go, and it really clicked which was great because I really had no idea what I wanted to do.
"They set me up with an employer for some work experience, and at the end of the trial they offered me an apprenticeship."
Thomas juggled three days at school with two days at work, and when trade school was on he spent the week there.
"It was a bit full-on sometimes trying to keep up with everything. I found it hard to keep up with school at certain times and fell a bit behind, but at the end of the day I still caught up," he said.
Thomas is about to clock over to the second year of his four-year apprenticeship and he couldn't be happier.
"I'm hoping to start my own business, or once I qualify to move to a commercial site or do something bigger," he said.
The state government last week announced an extension of the Head Start program to all government senior secondary schools by the end of the year.
Since late 2019, Federation TAFE has helped 78 Head Start participants and engaged training with 58 students (85 per cent apprentice/15 per cent trainee) with more students completing applications to be involved.
Of the 27 students currently enrolled, 75 per cent are apprentices and 25 per cent are trainees. The most popular Head Start programs at Federation TAFE are hairdressing, plumbing, early childhood education and care, electrotechnology and agriculture followed by automotive, carpentry, cabinet making, and painting.
"The expansion of the Head Start program will help us continue to deliver excellent student outcomes and transform the lives of more young people. Federation TAFE is committed to addressing skills shortages in regional areas and being accessible and inclusive to students throughout Victoria," said Deputy Vice Chancellor and Federation TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan.
