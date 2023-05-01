Police are investigating after a bereaved pet owner allegedly assaulted a staff member at a Ballarat veterinary clinic.
More than half-a-dozen triple-0 calls alerted police to the incident at Ballarat Pet and Farm Vet, Delacombe about 2pm on Thursday, April 27.
It's understood a physical altercation occurred after staff euthanised an injured cat without its owner's knowledge.
The cat's microchip details were reportedly out-of-date, so the owner could not be contacted before the decision was made.
Police confirmed a 55-year-old woman received minor injuries in an incident witnesses described as "pretty intense".
No arrests had been made as of Monday, May 1, and the investigation is ongoing.
Pet and Farm Vet staff declined to comment on the incident, but peak industry body the Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) called it "completely unacceptable".
"Abusive clients severely negatively impact the mental health and well-being of veterinary teams," Head of Veterinary and Public Affairs Dr Cristy Secombe said.
"Veterinarians understand that in some cases the circumstances in which they interact with clients are highly emotionally charged, however, it is unacceptable for people to be physically or verbally abusive.... and we are supportive of appropriate action being taken to hold the people responsible accountable for their actions."
Dr Secombe said abuse at vet clinics occurred "with more frequency than in decades past," with AVA studies finding "difficult interactions with human clients" and the "unrealistic expectations of the public" were the most commonly identified risk factors causing stress in the profession.
She said the impact of such incidents was "profound" and a leading cause of vets changing careers at a time the industry was already suffering nationwide staff shortages.
"The consequence of inadequate numbers of veterinarians means when animals need veterinary care they may not be able to receive it," Dr Secombe said.
"When members of a team providing a service to the community do not feel physically or psychologically safe, they cannot provide that service to the best of their ability," she said.
Local veterinary nurse Jade said those in the industry had "definitely noticed over the past couple of years clients' emotions and frustrations have been high".
She asked clients to be "mindful and patient" with veterinary professionals and to "appreciate that they are trying their hardest to see your pets in their time of need".
"The profession is already understaffed and if community don't realise the negative impact their behaviour can have on these professionals, more members will burn out and leave the industry, placing more pressure on the service."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
