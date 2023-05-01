The Courier
Ballarat Pet and Farm Vet staff member injured in altercation with pet owner, prompting Australian Veterinary Association rebuke

By Kirra Grimes
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
An altercation at a Delacombe vet clinic reportedly revolved around an injured cat. File photo
Police are investigating after a bereaved pet owner allegedly assaulted a staff member at a Ballarat veterinary clinic.

