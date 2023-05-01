One of the city's most iconic and eye-catching statues will be absent from its position in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
City of Ballarat confirmed the marble statue of Hercules was removed from the gardens on May 1 for major repairs in Melbourne.
There is no timeframe on when the striking statue may be returned, as further inspection by the specialist conservator is needed before the repairs start.
An assessment of the statue was initially announced in April 2022, after regular maintenance works discovered some instability. Since then, Hercules has been separated from the public by wire fences.
In January, The Courier reported Heritage Victoria had obtained permits to repair Hercules by the end of 2024, and within 12 months of removal from the gardens.
The statue is one of 12 figures in the historic Stoddart collection which has stood in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens since 1884, and includes the four seasons, the Roman god Mercury, goddesses Pomona, Bacchante, Hebe and two variations of the goddess Flora classical queen Leda.
Hercules was previously repaired in 2010, after it was victim to a vandalism spree that forced the 12 pieces to be moved inside, and Spring was recently restored in early 2022 after it sustained storm damage.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The statue depicts the mythical Greco-Roman hero with a club and wearing the skin of the Nemean lion after strangling it in the first of his 12 labours.
But, what people in Ballarat will miss most about the son of Zeus may have nothing to do with his mythical trials.
Resources from the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens advises to "be sure to look behind for the lion's head and tail and, ahem, the not unattractive buttocks of this mortal/god of long ago who rescued hapless maidens in distress."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.