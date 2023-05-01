Alleged repeat bail offender yells at magistrate from dock

An alleged repeat bail offender has yelled at a magistrate from the dock after being refused bail for recent alleged offending.
Daniel Pring appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday for a string of alleged bail offences.
The court heard at the time Pring was picked up by police, he had eight warrants for his arrest out against him, due to failing to appear in court.
Pring was found by police on the Sturt Street median, near Drummond Street, walking close to traffic and yelling at cars.
He was arrested and taken to the Ballarat police station, where officers allegedly found a small zip lock bag containing a crystal substance and an ice pipe in his possession.
He allegedly told police he had a "puff" of ice on the morning prior to his arrest, at around 9.10am.
Pring was granted bail on April 24 for a series of alleged offences, including criminal damage, theft, obtaining financial advantage through deception, illicit drug possession and driving whilst disqualified.
He was bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, but did not appear resulting in the warrants being issued.
Beyond the existing eight warrants out for his arrest, the court heard of Pring's "extensive criminal history", which included five counts of failing to answer bail, two counts of contravening a bail order, and four counts of committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
Pring was representing himself in his bail application, and told Magistrate Mark Stratmann he wanted to "get out and do the right thing".
Magistrate Stratmann said he was unsatisfied Pring had showed reason enough to be granted bail - and that he was at a likely risk of further bail offences if released from custody.
As he was being led out of the dock back to the cells, Pring said he had done nothing wrong.
"I would rather go to the hospital or the psych ward," he said.
"I have done nothing wrong, there's an innocent man here."
He will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 25.
