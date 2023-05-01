Ballarat trains replaced by buses for two weeks for 'essential maintenance'

V/Line works during May and June will take Ballarat, Maryborough, and Ararat trains out of action for two weeks, amid massive maintenance works.
According to V/Line, parts of Ballarat station, including the pedestrian footbridge, and Lydiard Street and Scott Parade will be closed at times.
Replacement buses will replace all trains in both directions between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat, including Wendouree, Ararat, and Maryborough, from May 17 until June 4.
The $26.6 million package includes replacing rail sleepers in Ballarat and Ballarat East, and at "various locations" between Dunnstown and Ararat and Maryborough.
There will also be drainage pipe replacements, track works, and ballast tamping.
It's noted the upgrade will also "complete" four level crossings on the Maryborough line, adding axle counters to detect the movement of trains through a section of track.
The works follow upgrades between Melbourne and Melton, which led to bus replacements for two weeks in the school holidays, as well as weekend night works.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said in a statement the maintenance works are "critical".
"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we deliver $26.6 million in important works to keep trains moving through Ballarat," he said.
