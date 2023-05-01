The Courier
Ballarat train line: Lines disrupted for essential maintenance

By Alex Ford
May 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Ballarat trains replaced by buses for two weeks for 'essential maintenance'
V/Line works during May and June will take Ballarat, Maryborough, and Ararat trains out of action for two weeks, amid massive maintenance works.

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

