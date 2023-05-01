Ballarat police have released images of a person they wish to speak to after an alleged incident in Newington last month.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, there was a report of an attempted burglary and damage on Pleasant Street, Newington, on Saturday, April 1.
The person in the image "may be able to assist with their enquiries", the post states.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential online report through crimestoppers.vic.com.au.
